Best Beach Accesses to Visit this Summer in Victoria

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the best parts about attending a university on an island is the array of beaches near you at all times, and if you’re anything like me, your version of “touching grass” is heading straight to the ocean. These are four Victoria beaches that are must-sees for summer 2026!

If you’re looking for a great place to take aesthetic photos or pretend you’re in a coming-of-age movie, reflecting on life. I highly recommend Finnerty Cove, just a 20-minute walk from the University of Victoria (UVic). Offering picturesque views framed by rocky shores and a stunning coastline—you can even see the San Juan Islands if the weather’s clear enough. Whether you’re swimming, kayaking, or simply looking for a moment to decompress, this is the perfect spot.

Hollydene Beach feels like a rite of passage for any student at UVic. Just a 15-minute walk away from campus, this secluded spot brings astounding views with incredibly clear waters that make it perfect to swim in. It’s definitely my go-to when I want to get away for a swim. However, you’ll want to bring some sandals and be cautious of the sea glass when walking in.

This spot is slightly further away, but if you enjoy a good run before a swim, this spot is perfect for you. About a 45-minute walk away from UVic, this tucked-away beach is perfect for anyone who appreciates aquatic life, from coastal plants to small sea creatures. It’s especially beautiful in the summer, making it an ideal place to relax, tan, or cool off with a swim.

Not as well known as the other spots—and tucked away near Smuggler’s Cove—this hidden gem is perfect for a day out with friends. With crystal-clear water and rocky edges that practically invite cannonballs, it’s an ideal place to swim, relax, and soak up some summer energy. If you’re looking for something a little more secluded, this one is definitely a must-try.

Finding things to do in the summer can sometimes feel like a struggle—I definitely get that. But hopefully one (or all) of these spots makes it onto your summer bucket list. They’re the perfect excuse to get outside, explore the island, and spend a little more time by the ocean.