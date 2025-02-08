Bag Essentials for a Stress-Free Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It can be tricky to mentally prepare yourself for those long days on campus. You have to ensure that all your homework or readings are done, electronics are charged, food is brought, and your bag is packed. But what if you forget something? One of the worst feelings is when you get to school and realize you forgot a crucial thing necessary for your day, like lip balm or your entire assignment that you need to hand in as a hard copy.

To help avoid any of those heart-dropping “uh-oh” moments, here is a list of bag essentials that can help carry you through those long days. After all, to be prepared is to be smart, especially when you’ve jammed all your classes into two days to free up the rest of your week, right?

A Bag

The first rule of thumb to bag essentials is the bag. Whether you prefer a tote bag, backpack, or a messenger bag, you’re going to want to make sure you don’t forget that. Use whatever goes best with your outfit, fits all your stuff, or doesn’t make your back hurt. Having the best backpack, tote bag, or messenger bag can make all the difference to your day.

Device or Notebook

Taking notes in class is a given in university classes. If you are an avid note-taker, you’ll want to ensure that you have your main tool for note-taking packed away in your bag of choice.

If you prefer a laptop or tablet, make sure that it’s tucked away safely. Maybe even in a protective case. Who cares, as long as you have it! A device for note-taking is great, especially for playing games or online shop as a study break between classes.

If a notebook is your go-to, great! My advice would be to make sure it fits in your bag nicely so that the cover won’t be bent or fully torn off of the coils within your bag by shoving too many other things in there. (Not saying this happened to me… but watch those covers… and how aggressively you’re shoving in your textbooks alongside it.)

School Material

Alright, so obviously school is the reason we are dragging our stuffed bags around in the first place. Tragic, right? You’re going to want to make sure that you have the materials needed to actually do the work.

Textbooks are the first thing that comes to mind. Except, half the time you don’t even need to have them on you. Double-check your course syllabus to see what’s up for that day and see if you really need to bring them. Maybe you can avoid some back pain!

Calculators! Need ’em for doing all those really hard equations—or for double-checking simple math that you’re doing in your head (4+7 anyone?). While these aren’t a necessity for everyone’s program, if you’re in a math or science-heavy course this just makes sense to have!

Planner or Agenda

The planner: my personal favourite tool to pretend I’m organized and have my life together. A physical planner can be great—quick to write things down, doodle, and visualize what you have planned for the week. Digital planners are also very handy, especially if they have colour-coded sections, and you don’t have to worry about smudging pen all over it.

Having some sort of planner is super helpful for staying on top of university life. It helps you plan your social calendar, deadlines, and avoids that moment of “Wait, we had a discussion post due?”

Pencil Case

These can be helpful, but you can just use the whole bag as a pencil case! Whatever you pick, here are a few suggestions as to what to throw in there:

Pencil

Pens (backups are important)

Highlighter

Eraser

Sticky notes

Pencil sharpener

Important!

There are a few important things that you should have on you. The MVPs of your bag — forgetting them could cause chaos.

Keys! You don’t want to leave them somewhere, get home, and realize you can’t get in. or worse, leave them at home and realize halfway through your day. You’ll have to hope your roommate doesn’t lock you out. No reason to make a long day even longer.

ID can also be important, especially if you frequent the gym, check out books at the library, or need to show ID for an exam. A cardholder or wallet is your BFF here. It’s organized and keeps everything in one place. Debit and credit cards, cash, spare change, or crumpled-up receipts will find their home there.

Glasses are absolutely essential. How else will you see the board? Or what if the sun is shining right in your face?

Earbuds or headphones. As for earbuds or headphones, music, podcasts, or even just noise cancelling can be very helpful on campus. During a walk, sitting outside, doing work, or trying to drown out the noisy people around you, earbuds are always necessary.

Book

Whether you commute to school or have breaks in between classes, having your current read on you can come in handy. It’s a great change from staring at a computer screen all day and skimming through those academic readings. Plus, you look cool, #staymysterious.

Miscellaneous

Here are some things that are helpful, but also always find their way to the bottom of your bag:

Advil; headaches are very real.

Band-Aids

Gum/mints

Charger

Hand sanitizer/lotion; keep away those germs, but keep smooth, hydrated skin.

Lip balm

Cash (so that the coffee you buy on campus is free)

Snacks

Food and Water

For those long days on campus, it’s so important to take care of your body. They really mean it when they say food for thought. Whether it’s you bringing food with you to campus or buying something, make sure you’re feeding your brain.

Hydration is also equally important. It’s easy to romanticize drinking coffee as a university student on campus, but also make sure you’re drinking water. Help stop those headaches before they happen, especially because you probably won’t be able to find the Advil at the bottom of your bag anyways.

At the end of the day, being prepared can make a big difference. With the right bag essentials, you can confidently take on those long days on campus. Pack smartly, stay organized, and remember that you probably have a lip balm at the bottom of your bag. Your future self will thank you.