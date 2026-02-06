A Library Card is Your Ticket to the Analogue Train

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

According to social media, 2026 is the year that analogue media returns. Cassettes and Walkmans are making a comeback, physical books are trending under #BookTok, and DVDs are flying off the dusty thrift store shelves. Behind the TikTok trend is a desire for simplicity—to turn back the calendar to a time when the word “doomscrolling” didn’t appear in the Merriam-Webster dictionary. Perhaps you, too, feel inspired and want to reduce your Reel-scrolling time this year by putting down the phone and picking up a new hobby. Before you blow the last of your Christmas money on a CD player and a magazine subscription, let me remind you of a hidden gem that doesn’t get discussed often enough—the public library!

The Greater Victoria Public Library (GVPL) has served Victoria and neighbouring areas for over 100 years, giving the gift of knowledge and resources to all ages. With 12 locations, you’re almost guaranteed to find a branch near you. Aside from loaning out books, GVPL has study rooms available to book (perfect for midterm season!), public computers, and free printing services. And the best part? Getting a library card is completely free for residents; all you need is a valid ID. With a library card, you also gain access to some of the most underrated resources that will keep you entertained and free from the vice of social media. Whether you’re looking to go full analogue or you’re in search of a new passion project, GVPL has got you covered! Below is a list of just some of the incredible resources the public library has to offer its community members.

Ebooks and E-Audiobooks

My goal for 2026 is to read 52 books this year. Lofty? Maybe. But with free access to thousands of ebooks and e-audiobooks through Libby, I’m ready to tackle the challenge. You can check out up to 10 titles at a time, for 21 days. The app’s interface is user-friendly, and you can easily search for books on your TBR or find curated suggestions based on genre. Download the Libby app on your device, sign in with your library card, and start borrowing!

New York Times Subscriptions

I don’t know about you, but I can’t live without doing the daily Wordle. I could be waist-deep in quicksand, and I would still whip out my iPad to guess the 5-letter puzzle. You can imagine my distress when I discovered that the Mini Crossword recently became a paid feature. In an evolving world of exorbitant paywalls and subscriptions that resemble money laundering schemes, GVPL is your knight in shining armour. With a library card, you gain access to a full lineup of free New York Times subscriptions, including New York Times Cooking and New York Times Games.

NoveList

Ever finished the most breathtaking series and stared at the ceiling in silence, wondering what could ever top this feeling? Let me introduce you to your new bookish obsession, NoveList Plus. Search your favourite book, series, or author on the website and swipe through similar titles to find your next best read. NoveList Plus identifies themes like genre, plot structure, and setting to give you the best curated suggestions for your reading habits. It’s like a matchmaking website…for the bibliophiles. Best of all, the website is free to use with a GVPL library card

Transparent Language Online

Going on exchange this summer and curious how to order your caramel macchiato in the local language? Transparent Language Online helps you learn a new language or brush up on your rusty skills with interactive lessons and quizzes. Normally sitting at the $150 price point, the platform is totally free to use through GVPL. Just sign in with your card number and create an account with your email. Good luck, or bonne chance, as the French say.

Hoopla & Kanopy

Being a financially aware student, I recently cancelled my Netflix subscription to save a few dollars. Hoopla and Kanopy are both ad-free streaming services with extensive collections of movies, documentaries, and TV shows. Scrolling through popular titles, I found cult classics like 13 Going on 30 and White Chicks, as well as newer movies like The Hating Game and Hit Man on Hoopla. Your fave British binge-watches are also available through Hoopla’s BBC BingePass. Thank me later, because your Letterboxd sure will.

LinkedIn Learning

Forget the performative males on TikTok, matcha and quarter-zips are out, and LinkedIn courses are in! If you’re looking to learn a new skill or hoping to pad your resume, LinkedIn Learning through GVPL has thousands of courses in subjects like Excel, data analysis, and business communication. Most courses take around an hour to finish, and you receive a certificate upon completion. They’re an easy way to set yourself apart in an increasingly competitive job market. What are you waiting for? Summer internships are calling!

FYI, analogue is in, and doomscrolling is out. Getting a library card allows you to access tons of free resources to keep you occupied, without breaking the bank. If you’re looking for a sign to break your social media addiction in 2026, this is it.