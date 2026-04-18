32 Things I Learned in the 32 Months of my Undergrad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is a Thursday in April, and today I submitted the final assignment of my degree after four years. I have been in university for 32 months, and I’ve learned a lot of important things. Here are 32 of them, in somewhat chronological order. BTW, I learned none of these from an assigned reading.

Go to orientation. Not going does not make you cooler. Say “Hi” to everyone who sits beside you on the first day of class. It doesn’t always pay off, but when it does, you’ll be much better off for having taken the chance. Everyone is scared. Even if you accidentally follow someone on Instagram, they won’t think you’re weird. Brightspace has a classlist function. Use it. This function will help you to stalk people on Instagram. A grade of 75% is not the end of the world. Neither is a 65%. Or even a 55% for that matter. Learn to summarize fast and well. Take a History 101 course. You may meet all of your friends there. Become friends with people who like different things from you, not just those who like the same things. Particularly good friends are ones who make you laugh, who you make laugh, and who will play board and card games with you. Take more pictures than you think are necessary. Take even more .5 pictures. Write your take-home midterms with your friends. Even if they are “closed book”. Carve pumpkins in October, decorate gingerbread houses in December, and visit the beach whenever possible from the months April to September. Buy and use a digital camera. Go to sports games and events. I should have said “yes” more in my first and second years. Learn the best spots in the library, or if you’re like me, only get to know the quiet floors in fourth year. Visit your friends’ hometowns whenever possible. Meet their sheep and kittens, if possible, too. The order of priorities is: Physical and mental health, school, family and friends. Craft more and often. If you have to take a statistics class, stay open-minded because it might be kind of fun. Buy concert tickets while in a lecture at least once. Celebrate at the end of every semester. Don’t start doing readings too far ahead of time, or don’t even read in advance at all. Professors who put the syllabus out a month before the class starts are the real keeners, not you. If you can, go to Disneyland over reading break. This one is niche but recommended. When the sun finally comes out in March, stand in its rays for at least five minutes a day, even if someone looks at you funny. Use your student discount. Peppers down at the bottom of Sinclair Rd, the jewelry and incense store in Fan Tan Alley, and so many more great local stores have one. Go camping before it is warm enough to camp, and then go again once it is warm enough. It builds resilience. Learn to listen to music while studying, and subsequently study in a noisy place. It is a useful skill. One sunburn in late April will prime you for the rest of the summer. Study abroad if you have the chance and the means. Become friends with your professors. Learn to network. Talk to everyone, work hard enough that you find yourself in positions of meeting new, intelligent people. Join a club, particularly Her Campus.

I could go on, but those are 32 important things I learned that have nothing to do with my degree. I hope you took away at least 1-2, and 5-10 is ideal for success. It is true, your university undergraduate degree flies by lightning fast. Take it all in, write it all down, and photograph it all. I promise it’s worth it.