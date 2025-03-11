This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter.

Thinking of hosting a girls night, or just looking to do some fun crafts? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.

This month, I decided to try hosting a craft night, with the idea that I could get one going every two weeks from then onwards with some friends. The second one is coming up this week, and it’s been a blast so far! I thought I’d share some of my ideas to spread the fun to you, too.

fridge magnets

Fridge magnets are easier to make than you think. This is what I’ll be doing with three of my friends this week!

I grabbed some air dry clay for us to use. There weren’t many colours available, but it didn’t matter! I managed to find the primary colours and black and white, and mixing different colours of clay to get a secondary colour wasn’t difficult to do. The clays ended up blending together very well.

You can also paint the clay with acrylic paint (which you can use for many other crafts, as I’ll get into, so they’re a worthy investment!) before you attach the magnet strips with glue. Super Glue is good!

Before doing that, you can always gloss mod podge or something similar over the clay so that they end up with a great finish.

painting tote bags

It’s not too hard to find plain tote bags, so grab some of those and acrylic paints. If you want to get super fancy, you can get stencils or glitter paint.

Overall, they’re really easy to do, and garner a very pretty result.

painting in general!

Why stop at tote bags? There are so many things to paint — CDs are a good one, if you have any old ones. Likewise, painting the outside of a glass (just not the inside or anywhere you put your lips) is a really fun thing to do too.

craft your own monopoly

Monopoly is a fun game, but painting a Monopoly board is even more fun. You can make the properties become your own — where you grew up, favourite spots in town, or other property names you can come up with.

Also, you can decorate the middle of the board, too!

painting jenga

Another game you can paint and play is Jenga. You can paint each block individually with any idea you have, or you can make it into a whole new game altogether: paint dares or truths on them, and then as a group when you play, whoever pulls a block with a dare or truth on has to do it.

bookmark making

Cardstock, cut out 6 inches by 2 inches, coloured in with marker pen or painted with acrylics. That’s how easy it is to make a really cool, personalised bookmark for yourself!

Good luck with your crafting.