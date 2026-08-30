Sterling Point Was Filmed at My Workplace.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sterling Point, one of the top TV shows that came out this year, has taken the world by storm. Between articles about how to style your hair to look like you’re part of the cast and how it’s practically the best thing since sliced bread, it’s clear that the show has certainly made an impact.

which episode was my summer camp featured in?

One episode, Episode 6, features a change of scenery and is shot at a summer camp, Sparrow Lake Camp. The show used our iconic rec hall and our waterfront, among other places.

Erika Doss/Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty and Off Campus were also big hits, but neither had the charm of our fun summer camp.

Unfortunately, we were not there when they were filming, but we did get to keep a little plaque that the cast members signed. I also organised a watch party for all of us as it came out!

Ultimately, it was really cool to have a film crew come to our summer camp. We may also be the site for future shows too! Check out Sterling Point on Prime Video.