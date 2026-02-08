Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels
Craft Girlies Unite! These are the Cutest Valentines Cards to Make for Your Partner

Lily Mengual Student Contributor, University of Toronto
It’s that time of year again, and all the craft girls on TikTok are showing you the cutest ways to make this year’s card special.

the love meter

diy valentines card idea :) #cards #valentinesday #fyp #viral #art

the cutest flower bouquet!

make this flower pop-up gift for her♥️🌸 #handmadegift #popupcard #giftforher #valentinesdaygift #giftcard

a blast from the past…

making my “so lucky to have you” Valentines heart card was so fun!! these heart shaped cards might be my next obsession ❤️🍀 these are super easy to fold and such a cute DIY Valentines card idea!! If you want to buy my template or a physical card the links are in my bio 🥰 templates to be printed on A4/US Letter size paper! all templates come with folding instructions and detailed tips ☺️🧸 physical cards are printed on luxury quality paper and hand folded by me 💖

a pop-out heart!

make the cutest Valentine’s Day proposal card idea with me💕 #handmadegift #giftidea #tutorial #valentinesday #diygift

the ambitious one

Valentines card!!!! #laufey #valentinesday

Whatever Valentine you choose to make this year for your partner or your friends, I hope it brings you so much crafting joy!

Lily Mengual

U Toronto '27

Lily May Mengual is the Chapter Leader of Her Campus at the University of Toronto! She is in her third year, pursuing a double major in English and History. This is her third year in Toronto — and Canada! — as she grew up constantly moving to different places in SEA and, eventually, Hong Kong. In her free time, Lily writes (of course!), and is an avid reader and reviewer. She also enjoys the occasional arts and crafts session, exploring new places, and watching rom-coms.