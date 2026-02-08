Craft Girlies Unite! These are the Cutest Valentines Cards to Make for Your Partner

Lily May Mengual is the Chapter Leader of Her Campus at the University of Toronto! She is in her third year, pursuing a double major in English and History. This is her third year in Toronto — and Canada! — as she grew up constantly moving to different places in SEA and, eventually, Hong Kong. In her free time, Lily writes (of course!), and is an avid reader and reviewer. She also enjoys the occasional arts and crafts session, exploring new places, and watching rom-coms.
