Campus Politics: The Performative and The Personal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You wake up, and the first thing you do is go on your phone. You click one your friends’ stories and almost instantly you’re hit with a barrage of neon-colored political infographics, hot takes, and urgency-laden calls to action.

By the time you sit down at brunch, half the table is intensely dissecting the latest policy update, while the other half stays dead silent, staring nervously into their iced lattes.

Welcome to political life on a modern college campus, where scrolling through your feed often feels like walking through a civic debate hall—and your friend group chat is ground zero.

Between social media activism and constant news updates, Gen Z faces a unique social tax: the pressure to publicly take a stance on every issue in real time. But what happens when political energy starts driving a wedge between you and your inner circle? Here is how to navigate political discourse on campus without losing your mind—or your friends.

1) Separate Boundary-Setting From Political Apathy

There is a huge difference between stepping back for your mental health and simply not caring. Social media often convinces us that if we aren’t arguing online or discussing heavy political news 24/7, we’re failing as conscious citizens.

If political debates at dinner leave you feeling drained or anxious, it is entirely valid to set boundaries. Phrases like, “I care deeply about this, but I don’t have the mental capacity to debate it right now,” or “Can we keep brunch a politics-free zone today?” allow you to protect your personal peace without abandoning your core principles. Real engagement requires emotional longevity, and taking a breather is part of sustaining that.

2) Prioritize Action Over Algorithms

It’s easy to get caught up in “infographic activism”—the habit of reposting graphics on Instagram to signal that you care. While raising awareness matters, social media can turn complex issues into performative contests where everyone feels judged on how loud their feed is.

Instead of fighting in group chats or stressing over who reposted what, redirect your energy into tangible, local action:

Register campus voters: Walk down to your student union and ensure your roommates are registered to vote at their college address.

Attend local town halls: Campus and city politics directly impact student housing, transit, and safety. Go to a meeting with a friend.

Support local causes: Volunteer with campus mutual aid funds or community groups working directly on issues you care about.

Real civic power isn’t measured in Instagram likes; it’s measured in community impact.

3) Hold Space for Community

Friendships on campus don’t require 100% agreement on every single policy or nuance. What matters most is shared values, respect, and open communication. You can hold space for meaningful dialogue without letting politics dictate who gets a seat at your table.

Next time politics threatens to overwhelm your friend circle, take a deep breath. Mute the notification alerts, log off Instagram for an hour, and focus on building genuine, supportive connections—both online and off.