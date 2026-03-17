Why Gen Z Is Romanticizing Healing Without Doing the Hard Work

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto - Mississauga chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gen Z loves to talk about healing. We talk about protecting our peace, setting boundaries, choosing ourselves, cutting off toxic people, and becoming the best version of ourselves. We post journal prompts, morning routines, solo date vlogs, and captions about growth. We know the language. We know the signs. We know how to describe emotional wounds with almost clinical precision.

But knowing what healing sounds like is not the same thing as actually doing it.

How Gen Z turned healing into a personal brand

Somewhere along the way, healing became less about internal work and more about external presentation. It started looking like a brand: aesthetically pleasing routines, soft music, colour-coded planners, Pinterest quotes, and TikToks about “healing girl era.” None of those things are bad on their own. In fact, some of them can be genuinely helpful. But for many Gen Zers, healing has become something we want to appear to be doing, even when we are avoiding the hardest parts of it.

And the hardest parts are usually the ones no one wants to post.

The hard parts of healing no one posts online

Real healing is uncomfortable. It is setting a boundary and then sitting with the guilt afterward. It is admitting that not every problem in your life is somebody else’s fault. It is recognizing that some of your coping mechanisms may have protected you once, but now they are hurting your relationships. It is going to therapy and hearing something about yourself that you did not want to hear. It is apologizing. It is grieving. It is being honest. It is repeating the same lesson over and over until it finally changes you.

That version of healing does not fit neatly into a 10-second video.

A big part of the problem is that Gen Z is incredibly self-aware, but self-awareness can sometimes become a substitute for self-work. We can identify attachment styles, red flags, trauma responses, and emotional unavailability in a heartbeat. We can explain exactly why someone behaves the way they do. We can even explain our own patterns. But being able to name a wound is not the same thing as healing it.

That is where the illusion starts.

When “growth” is really just avoidance

Sometimes we call it healing when it is really avoidance. We say we are protecting our peace when we are actually avoiding hard conversations. We say we are choosing ourselves when we are really isolating. We say we are setting standards when we are secretly building walls so nobody gets close enough to hurt us. The language sounds healthy, which makes it easy to believe. But some of what gets celebrated as growth online is just emotional distance with better branding.

There is also a reason this happens so easily: healing has become marketable. Wellness culture knows exactly how to sell the idea of transformation. Buy the journal. Buy the skincare. Buy the candle. Buy the course. Build the routine. Reinvent yourself. Again, none of those things are automatically fake or disingenuous. But no product can do the emotional labour for you. You cannot buy accountability. You cannot purchase discipline. You cannot aestheticize your way out of patterns that require real change.

And real change is usually boring before it becomes beautiful.

Real change looks like consistency. It looks like stopping yourself before repeating the same toxic habit. It looks like telling the truth when it would be easier to perform progress instead. It looks like not texting the person who keeps hurting you. It looks like resting without earning it first. It looks like realizing that healing is not always about becoming softer, sometimes it is about becoming more honest.

That honesty can be brutal, especially for a generation that has learned to turn every private struggle into content. Social media has made self-reflection public, and with that comes pressure to package our growth in a way that feels inspiring, polished, and easy to consume. But healing is rarely polished. Sometimes it is messy, lonely, and deeply unflattering. Sometimes it means facing the parts of yourself that are still immature, defensive, insecure, or afraid. Sometimes it means accepting that your pain may explain your behavior, but it does not excuse it.

That is the hard part.

What real healing actually looks like

The truth is, healing is not just about learning how to identify unhealthy people. It is also about learning how to become healthier yourself. It is not just about leaving situations that hurt you. It is about asking why you were drawn to them in the first place. It is not just about speaking your truth. It is about living it, especially when that requires discipline, humility, and discomfort.

Gen Z is not wrong for wanting healing. If anything, our generation is trying to break cycles that many people before us were taught to ignore. That matters. That is real progress. But healing is more than a soft life aesthetic, more than a few therapy terms, and more than a curated identity built around “growth.”

Sometimes the clearest sign that you are healing is not that your life looks prettier. It is that you are finally doing the things that feel hardest: staying accountable, being vulnerable, letting go, starting over, and telling yourself the truth.

Because healing is not supposed just to look good, it is supposed to change you.