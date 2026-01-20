What It Means To Create Things

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto - Mississauga chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I remember one of my professors telling me that a person’s goal in life should be to contribute. To create. Regardless of quality. Put trash into the ocean. Not because it’s valuable, but because after enough trash, you might cast a beautiful pearl out onto the market that someone passes by and admires. They might take a second, or a minute, or a whole lifetime to admire it. Creation fundamentally starts with bad things, but it develops.

And in some sense, creation is a limiting word. Learning and discovering do this job quite as wonderfully. So, be curious. Try things. But this wasn’t really my professor’s thesis. His thesis was that we spend our life consuming. So, it’s our responsibility to give back, and that’s by producing.

I think the strangest part of this interaction is that no one in all my years told me such an obvious truth. Actually, maybe it’s not that obvious. It takes a whole journey to learn a single moral. As if fables had no value behind them until we experience it ourselves. We only learn when we make a mistake, and rarely from those before us. Even then, we fall victim to our worries, doubts and complacency, as if learning a lesson once was ever enough for anyone.

I think what hurts the most is that this lesson isn’t reverberated in the life I live. I was raised to consume, never to create. Like cattle. Despite that, I somehow ended up here, wherever this place is. Is it real? Is this meaningful? Alas, that is none of my concern. Rather, it’s your concern, dear reader.

You should know, I write as both a reminder to myself and you. And I think it would be nice if the things you took away from this were of impact. So, here’s your little nudge to maybe stop procrastinating, or look at picking a hobby back up, or starting something new. Maybe taking one more step in your journey or taking an extra minute or two to enjoy how far you’ve come. Really, you should be proud of yourself. Maybe it’s a reinitiation of your intention to do something that requires a little bit of effort. Of course, all this comes after taking respite at the cozy campfire I set up for you. Despite our distance in both space and time, somehow, we’re linked through whatever you want to call fate or destiny or coincidence. While it’s not the warmest here, and the seats aren’t too comfy, I hope you enjoy your digital hot chocolate during a hopefully quiet morning, afternoon, evening or night.

Let me begin again and tell you a little story about myself. I have tried to pick up hobbies on multiple occasions. And while never fruitful in my expeditions, it gave me pride in the attempt and appreciation for those who succeeded. Every time I listen to a song, I think that someone created this with (here’s hoping) love. And while it wasn’t just for me, I sure as hell am going to think it was just for me. Wouldn’t it be nice to create something someone finds pleasant?

A student of mine wrote a novella, and I read it shockingly fast. It wasn’t bestselling-author worthy, but it had heart. I was so proud of her for writing. I wanted others to see it and enjoy it. It’s quite a joy to be a part of the process or see it in its infancy. And it’s only through my own creation process over the years that I realized I enjoyed writing. And only through that process did I realize I have something to give back, whether it be feedback or hope. And I have no doubt everyone has something to give back, and that includes you too.

For me, my creation will probably never be of the life-altering kind. I won’t write a story like One Piece which instilled hope for countless people. I won’t create music that people listen to happily. Neither will I create a gift with my own hands to show my love for someone. But that’s okay. It will be small things like this to make the world feel not so isolating. Maybe I’ll create something of utility. Or discover something that only 15 people in the world will understand. And you know, love in and of itself is a type of creation; you are putting something positive into the world that wouldn’t have been there without you.

So, if I’m responsible in some sort of positive way, whether it be big or small, to someone or something meaningful, then I’ll have achieved part of the vision my professor shared with me that one day. And our contributions don’t have to be the same. They just have to be something. Anything.