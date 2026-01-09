Virginity Is a Choice, Not a Measure of Worth

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto - Mississauga chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up in a traditional Vietnamese household, I was taught that a woman’s virginity is tied to her worth. Losing it meant losing something important about myself. That belief followed me through childhood and into adulthood, lingering even when I no longer resonated with it.

In my family, sex was never a topic of discussion. The word itself felt forbidden. There were no conversations about consent, no explanations of safe sex, no room for curiosity. Asking questions was met with criticism: good girls don’t talk about these things. I learned that silence was part of being “polite.”

When Virginity Becomes a Measure of Worth

​​My mother once told me, “Being a virgin makes you superior. If you keep yourself clean, your future husband will love you more.” As a child, you accept statements like that as truth. But as I grew older and began to think for myself, a question surfaced that I could no longer ignore: If a woman is no longer a virgin, does that mean she is no longer deserving of love?

That idea never made sense to me. Love should not disappear because of a sexual experience. Worth should not be something that can be lost.

What made this contradiction more confusing was how differently virginity was treated outside my cultural consciousness. When I told people, especially men, that I was still a virgin, their reactions varied wildly. Some praised me, calling me “pure” or “a diamond.” Others looked at me with disbelief, asking how it was possible that I hadn’t “done it yet,” as if I had missed a deadline.

Both reactions were uncomfortable. On one hand, I was idealized. On the other hand, I was questioned. Either way, my value seemed to be measured against a single fact about my body.

Why Sexual Pressure on Women Isn’t Just Personal

These experiences aren’t unique to me. Research shows that many women internalize similar pressures. According to surveys analyzed by the Pew Research Center, many young women feel pressure from society and family surrounding relationships and intimacy, with women far more likely than men to report being pressured for sex or judged for their sexual history. That pressure creates a narrow space where women are constantly monitored, expected to be “experienced,” but not too experienced, confident but not “easy.”

Another study by researchers Leroux and Boislard argue that virginity in your twenties can be treated as an “off-time” milestone, meaning it’s often socially stigmatized. In interviews with heterosexual virgins aged 20–29, participants described feeling pressure and judgment from society and within relationships, with many reporting emotions like shame. What stood out to me was how often virginity became a source of stress not because of personal dissatisfaction, but because of how others reacted to it. The problem wasn’t being a virgin, but it was how society treated them for it.

At the same time, public health data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that the age at which people first have sex varies widely. There is no single “normal” timeline. Despite this, many women still grow up believing they are either “too early” or “too late,” rarely “just right.” Yet growing up, it never felt that way. Instead, I learned that timing was something women were constantly judged on, too early and you’re reckless, too late and you’re inexperienced. Rarely are we allowed to feel “on time.”

That kind of language teaches women to see their bodies as deadlines rather than choices. It turns personal decisions into public benchmarks, making it harder to trust ourselves instead of outside expectations.

Virginity, Choice, and Women’s Sexual Autonomy

We live in the twenty-first century, in a world shaped by generations of women who fought for bodily autonomy, reproductive rights, and sexual freedom. I am grateful for that progress. But freedom also means the freedom not to have sex until or unless you want to.

Virginity should never be a source of shame, and neither should the absence of it. Yet many women continue to fear that once they cross an invisible line, they become less lovable, less respectable, or less worthy of commitment. That fear is learned. It is cultural. And it is wrong.

Virginity is not a moral achievement. It is not a failure. It is not a promise to someone else. It is a personal choice, nothing more, nothing less.

Whether you have had sex or not, you are still deserving of love, respect, and dignity. Your body does not determine your value. And no one gets to define your worth for you.