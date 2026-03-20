What to do During a Multi-Hour Break on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto - Mississauga chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve recently had a 4-hour break between classes, and I think I’ve learnt almost everything about boredom, especially that it is static and unending. You can’t just sit there and hope for the feeling to just go away on its own; you have to actively do something about it. Like, suddenly Mississauga is the most boring place on Earth. So whether you’re bored in a group or bored solo, I’ve listed down the many things I did/wish I did and how they helped keep the boredom at bay. I hope you get some ideas – because I’m not one to gatekeep!

1. Feel Like a Main Character

Colour wheel challenge: I’ve seen this trend where you spin a colour wheel and, using the colour you land on, try to find as many things that correspond with that colour. Try it out! Walk around campus for this little challenge. It’s a lot of fun, especially with friends, but it’s a cute memory even by yourself.

Study aesthetically: Walk around campus, looking for a new spot to study. My current favorite is the upstairs area in IB.

Go deer watching: There are many trails at UTM. Try finding a deer – best to go with friends while the sun’s out!

Watkins Pond & Bridge: While on for a walk on UTM’s trails, visit the pond and bridge! It’s popular for picture taking.

Hit the RAWC: Bring gym clothes with you, and hit the gym for even 30 minutes to get your endorphins moving. I like to treat myself to Booster Juice afterwards.

CCT Fairs: You’ve seen the fairs, the many vendors. When available, go browsing!

Stationary hunt: The bookstore on the first floor of Davis Building might have a cute pen you can buy. Even being in the bookstore to window shop is fine too. They often have items for sale, so keep an eye out.

Moving shelves: Go to any of the libraries’ floors and pick a random aisle. Find a book with the most interesting spine, read the first page, and then leave a small encouraging little sticky note inside. Feels like a secret mission!

Golden hours: CCT courtyard is lovely during the late afternoon. It’s nice to sit and study, and pretty quiet between class time.

2. TREAT YOUR TASTEBUDS

Tired of getting the same coffee from Tim’s? Don’t be boring and treat yourself to something different!

Beavertail Wednesdays: Try a flavour you’d usually ignore from the beavertail truck, parked outside CCT. Most people haven’t even gotten beavertails before, and while it’s not for everyone, it’s worth a try.

Gamble with sushi: Try a new flavor of sushi you’ve never gotten before. They can be found at IB or at Davis Food Court.

Chatime lottery: Customize by trying a new topping with a new flavour! Maybe you’ll hit the jackpot. I’ve done that before with the mango matcha, and put some mango pearls in there. It’s my go-to now!

Northside bistro: They have a lot of breakfast items, and even some lunch. I’d especially recommend their pizza. Try it out!

Google Maps search: Look around the area to find some new place you want to try next time! Keep it noted.

3. productivity

For when you want to do work, but not really.

Do a syllabus deep dive: Look through each class and their syllabi. Do they match everything on your calendar? Did anything change? When it’s all synced together, it’s the best feeling in the world.

For the procrastinators, make a schedule: We’re all procrastinators. Make a detailed schedule for the new week or two, to stay on top of work and feel proud of yourself afterward.

The “one task” rule: Take that one assignment you’ve been ignoring and work on it for 20 minutes. 20 minutes only.

Academic weapon: Plan out your classes for next semester. It genuinely eases off your stress because who doesn’t want to know what class is needed for your degree?

Find cool electives: Whether this class is online, in person, or at another campus, find electives that you might be interested in taking next year!

Go through your unread emails: Delete and organize your entire Outlook inbox for your school email. It feels so nice when you open your email to see that everything is clean.

Can’t find a spot in the library?: Book one of the many library study rooms. They aren’t always easy to book either, but it’s worth a try.

4. but i want a break!

To actually have a break and not do any work, I recommend…

Break room: There’s a break room located in the student center! Just ask the front desk to book it, and you (along with friends, if you’d like) can relax for two hours. There are two rooms available, with fun activities inside.

Card games: You can ask the front desk to book Uno or just a regular deck of cards with your student card. You can hold these for a few days, but most students keep them for about an hour.

Digital window shopping: Find makeup, the next big gift, skincare, whatever that you have on your radar online. This is the perfect time to also go shopping for gifts for others, go add to cart your next haul.

Find games to play online: I personally love playing Papa’s Games (specifically Papa’s Freezeria), which you can find online to play for free. Coolmathgames.com has some good stuff too!

Take a Buzzfeed quiz: Yes, it’s fun. Especially doing it with friends and comparing your results.

Read an article on something you’re currently studying: The UofT online library isn’t a resource for nothing!

Spam on your spam: Many of us have a spam account. Use it! Take those photos from earlier and curate that “bored at uni” vibe. It’s genuinely relatable.

5. make friends

Compliment method: See someone with a cute outfit or pretty makeup? Compliment it! It’s the easiest icebreaker.

The “Are you here?” text: Ask a friend from one of your classes if they’re also on campus. Chances are they might be bored too!

Call home: Text a friend you’ve been meaning to talk to for a while now. You could reach out to a family member too.

I’m sure there are many more things you can find yourself doing at UTM. But of course, your multi-hour break between classes can (and will) be just as dreadful as you allow it to be. Whether you spend it trying to become the next academic weapon in your class or finally beating a level of Papa’s games, you can survive the gap. Now, you can go to your next lecture feeling energized (and maybe with a new flavor of sushi in your stomach).