Etiquette books used to be all the rage. Harvard has lists of them all available for public use. Of course, long gone are the rules of leaving cards with butlers at your friends house when you wish to visit them, or rules on when a gentleman should remove his hat around a lady. But etiquette as a concept still exists, and many people can get frustrated when individuals don’t follow “the rules.”

But just how are you supposed to know what these rules are? And what are the rules for a university campus? Fear not, as I’ve covered basic rules to keep in mind for your first (or second, or third…) year on campus.

Don’t enter a classroom until at least 80 percent of the previous class has exited.

A seemingly simple concept to understand but one many struggle with – if people can’t leave the room because of crowding near the doors, you won’t be able to get in. Allow the majority of the students to exit before walking in and choosing your seat. Speaking of seats..

Don’t sit at the end of the row — move towards the middle.

Unless you’re okay with having to scooch as others push past you (which, frankly, can be annoying for others trying to get a seat), just move towards the end or middle of the row in lecture halls.

Wait until the professor dismisses the class before packing your things.

This is especially true for large first year classes. It can be tempting to pack up your things quickly, especially after an 8:30am class when all you want to do is go home and fall back asleep for 4 hours. But out of respect for the lecturer, you should try and hold off until the class is officially over. One person packing their things can often cause a domino effect, and suddenly the whole class is loudly putting away their laptops while the professor is attempting to give instructions for next week. Of course, if you have a midterm on the other end of the campus that you need to rush to, feel free to put your things away early (quietly!) but don’t make a habit of it on regular days.

Wear whatever you want to classes, and don’t judge others for their choices.

To me, the beauty of a university campus is the lack of dress code or expectations for student’s outfit options. You can wear sweatpants and a sweatshirt, leggings and a t-shirt, and your favourite dress all in the same week. And no one can judge you for it! Return the favour by not judging your peers’ outfits. Pyjamas at a 5:30 PM lecture? Totally okay. Three piece suit at 8:30 AM? Fine by me!

Respect the quiet zones.

An incredibly common complaint, but one that can truly be so frustrating – don’t talk in the silent study areas. Especially during exam season. This needs no further explanation. Your conversations can wait, and if they can’t, take it elsewhere.

Be mindful in the hallways.

We love that you and your friends get together on campus, but when walking down hallways (or sidewalks!) make sure to be aware of your surroundings and let others pass to get to where they need to be.

Let other people exit the train before you enter.

Similar to the first point, you can’t get on the train if people can’t get off first. Stand back and allow people to exit before getting on.

Do your share of the group work.

Now, I’m not going to make the argument that group works prepares you for “real life.” In fact, I’d argue the opposite. Seriously, why does every professor seem to think this is a good idea for anyone? But for the sake of making everyone’s life easier in the meantime, please try and do your share of the work. It’s inevitable that one or two people will end up doing more than the rest, but make sure your team knows you’re putting in effort!

Let your group know if you drop the class.

Don’t expect your professor to break the news. Send a text, message, DM, or email to any group members you have if you decide to drop a class. Save them the effort of chasing you down.

Perform basic hygiene (if you can).

Of course, not everyone has consistent access to showers and things like soap or toothpaste. But if you do, then please make use of them. Brush your teeth before coming to class and make sure to bathe frequently enough. If you don’t currently have access to a reliable shower or bath, make use of the on-campus gym showers!

Respect study room rules.

Booking study rooms is a great way to do group work or host study sessions with your friends and classmates. But make sure to respect the study room rules: cancel the booking if you won’t be able to make it to allow others to take your spot, and respect people coming to take the room. There’s nothing worse than having a room booked for 2:00 PM, and watching the previous group dilly dally while packing up to leave until 2:10.

It’s totally okay to ask for someone’s contact info.

See someone cool in class you want to get to know? There’s no problem in asking for their Instagram or Snapchat, but keep it respectful and allow them the ability to decline.

Don’t leave your professor hanging.

Picture this: you’ve dedicated years of your life to a certain subject you’re passionate about, only to be met with blank stares and silence when you try to engage your students with it. Frustrating, right? So, unless you really don’t know the answer, at least try to engage with your professors when they ask questions. And when they’re lecturing, try to not make it too obvious that you’re not listening. Nod occasionally, and try and make eye contact every once in a while.

On the other hand…

Don’t occupy too much class time by going on your own tangents. Maybe you’re really passionate about something that’s being covered in class, and that’s great! But allow the professor to teach and let other students chime in. While your cousin’s son’s soccer game might have been fun last night, we don’t need to hear about it while discussing Greek history.

