Why I Feel Less Tired Now, Even With More on My Plate

Right before the beginning of the school year, I heard a quote that stuck with me: “Do it tired, since some people can’t even do it at all.” During my first year of university, I often found myself with too much free time and realized I wasn’t using it the way I wanted to. I spent hours scrolling on social media instead of studying, choosing to “take it easy” with friends instead of working out, and eating unhealthy foods just to join in socially.

I did all of those things because I felt exhausted by the busy lifestyle I had created for myself. But I’ve learned that shifting your mindset can make all the difference. Now, I’m able to accomplish so much more—and I actually feel less tired than before.

Here are the physical, mental and social changes I’ve done that help me stay energized and productive throughout even my longest days.

1. Taking care of my body

One of the biggest changes I’ve made is simply taking care of my body. Increasing movement throughout my day has not only made me feel stronger physically but has also had a huge impact on my mental health. Whether it’s getting in a full workout or just hitting my daily steps, adding movement to my routine can truly make or break my day!

It’s not just about training your body, but also about caring for it. Take the time to make yourself feel good—have that “everything shower,” do your makeup and skincare, or try something new with your hair. When you feel good on the outside, it reflects on the inside too. :)

2. Fueling my body the right way

Moving your body is important, but feeding it the right things can make an even bigger difference in how you feel. Eating to fuel your body rather than just satisfy cravings has completely changed my energy throughout the day. My holy grail lately has been meal prepping—finding meals that are both delicious and aligned with my goals. Check out these two articles for more details: https://www.hercampus.com/school/u-ottawa/healthy-delicious-my-go-to-meal-prep-recipes-for-a-busy-semester/ and https://www.hercampus.com/school/u-ottawa/5-drinks-that-changed-my-healthy-girl-era/!

Eating well doesn’t just help with energy levels—it can also improve your skin and reduce breakouts. Another key part of taking care of your body is understanding what it needs. Make it a habit to include the right vitamins, supplements, and teas in your daily routine. Personally, I love taking a women’s multivitamin, Vitamin D, and drinking green tea for that extra boost of energy.

3. Taking time to spend with loved ones

Instead of using your downtime to scroll on social media, spend that time connecting with your family and friends. You can take breaks to do something fun together, or even combine quality time with things you already need to get done. For example, when I’m doing household chores or meal prepping for the week, I’ll often hop on a FaceTime call with one of the girls—it makes the time fly by!

Another great way to stay close with your university friends is to do homework together. Set a regular day and time each week to catch up and work on assignments. It makes studying way more fun, and honestly, you end up getting a lot more done from your weekly to-do list!

It’s crazy how much can change when you start putting yourself first. Moving your body, eating well, and spending time with people who make you happy have helped me feel more energized and less tired every day. You don’t need a perfect routine—just small steps that make you feel good inside and out. :)