Healthy & Delicious: My Go-To Meal Prep Recipes for a Busy Semester

This semester, I’ve come to realize just how busy my schedule has gotten. Between classes, assignments, and personal commitments, it feels like there’s barely any time left in the day. But one thing I’ve promised myself is to keep up with my healthy eating habits. My solution? Meal prepping breakfast, lunch, and snacks so I can simply grab them from the fridge and go. It’s been a game-changer for saving both time and energy while still keeping me fueled with nutritious food.

Here are some of the recipes I’ve been loving and incorporating into my routine these past two weeks:

1. Protein pancakes

Looking for a breakfast that makes you feel like you’re eating something straight out of your childhood? Protein pancakes are the way to go! I found a simple, efficient recipe that creates the cutest mini pancakes that are easy to prep in batches. All you need is 1 cup of cottage cheese, ½ cup of oats, and 2 eggs blended together—that’s it! This makes about 12 pancakes that you can store in the fridge and enjoy throughout the week. I love topping mine with berries and a drizzle of maple syrup, but you can get creative with nut butter, yogurt, or bananas. It’s a breakfast that’s quick, protein-packed, and satisfying!

Shun Matsuhashi / Spoon

2. Protein balls

Over the past two weeks, one of my favorite go-to snacks has been protein balls. They’re delicious, filling, and incredibly easy to make! Most recipes use a base of oats, peanut butter, and flax seeds, with some flavor boosters like vanilla or cinnamon. I made two variations: one with chocolate chips for a sweet treat, and another with maple syrup and chopped green apples for a refreshing twist. Just mix everything together, roll them into balls, and you’ll have a dozen ready-to-grab snacks for the week. Perfect for when you need a quick energy boost between classes.

Brooke Buchan / Spoon

3. Protein Bowls

This year, I’ve realized how much I enjoy places like Bar Burrito and Poulet Rouge. So I thought—why not recreate something similar at home? Protein bowls are such a versatile, filling, and balanced meal. Start with a base of protein (like chicken, ground beef, or even tofu), add a carb (rice, quinoa, or sweet potatoes), and then layer on fresh toppings like lettuce, beans, tomatoes, cheese, or salsa. For extra flavor, I love making a simple homemade tzatziki by mixing Greek yogurt with lemon juice and a bit of salt. These bowls are satisfying, customizable, and meal-prep friendly.

4. Salads

When it comes to lunch, a fresh and colorful salad never disappoints. My top two have been a Greek salad and cowboy caviar—totally different vibes, but both equally delicious. For a Greek salad, I mix cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, feta cheese, and a quick dressing of balsamic vinegar with lemon and garlic powder. On the other hand, cowboy caviar is a fun, hearty option packed with tomatoes, avocados, black beans, black-eyed peas, corn, peppers, onions, and cilantro. Both salads are versatile, so you can easily adjust them with whatever you have on hand.

Meal prepping has honestly made my busy semester so much easier. Having healthy meals and snacks ready to go takes away the stress of figuring out what to eat each day, and it helps me stay consistent with my health goals. Whether it’s protein pancakes in the morning, a colorful salad for lunch, or a quick snack like protein balls in between, these recipes keep me feeling energized and focused throughout the week.