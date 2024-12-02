Which A Charlie Brown Christmas Character Are You?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

Something about the music, the falling snow, and the vintage Christmas vibes A Charlie Brown Christmas brings gives a special sense of warmth that could only be compared to a hot cup of cocoa.

There’s nothing that gets you into the winter feels quite like Charlie Brown and all his little 2D animated friends. So which one can you relate to the most?

1. Charlie brown

The blockhead himself. Charlie Brown is, in his own socially awkward way, the talk of the town. He’s a lover of sarcasm, and is always ready with a sly comment about the state he’s in. He’s a people pleaser, and always makes time for his friends, even if he may be the butt of the joke. He is undeniably loyal and determined, yet he sometimes forgets to make time for himself. Despite his criticism of the commercialism of Christmas, with some help from his friends, he always seems to figure out the true meaning of things. Everyone’s got a soft spot for good ol’ Charlie Brown.

2. lucy

Lucy is a strong-willed powerhouse, who doesn’t take no for an answer. She feels her knowledge is severely underappreciated, so she offers her psychiatric help for a bargain of 5 cents. Although she may have a hard exterior, she’s got a soft spot for her little brother Linus, and a big fat one-sided crush on the artistic and mysterious piano-playing Schroeder. As the unofficial producer of the Christmas play, she keeps everyone in line. Just remember not to cross Lucy, especially once she inevitably becomes a CEO or the President.

3. Linus

Don’t be fooled by his security blanket and calm demeanour, Linus is one of the town’s greatest minds. He is the voice of reason amongst his friends, uses his knowledge for nothing but goodwill, and is an avid reader of philosophical texts. He gives the best advice and is especially keen on helping out his good friend Charlie Brown through his latest holiday season crisis. He has an answer for practically every question, and cares deeply for just about everyone.

4. sally

Sally is Charlie Brown’s strong-willed little sister who must always know the answers to her hundreds of questions, as any little sister should. She knows what she wants, and she’ll get the outcome she wants almost every time out of sheer persistence. This works especially great for convincing her older brother, whom she admires greatly, to bring her along on his many adventures. She’s still swooning after her one true love, Linus, but if persistence has taught her anything, it’s that she WILL eventually get results.

5. Schroeder

The artist. The anomaly. The misunderstood. No one understands him, no one except for his piano. Nothing tickles his fancy like a good Beethoven piece. He speaks through music and has been playing piano for his entire life. He loves his friends, but they will never get to the level he’s gotten to with his deep love of the arts. The same friends who force him to play Christmas music above the great Beethoven. The only thing he seems to be clueless about is picking up Lucy’s unforgiving flirting attempts, which he just can’t seem to grasp.

6. PigPen

Even through his questionable hygiene, Pigpen always demands respect from his friends. He doesn’t care about what others think of him, and will always prioritize his own self-worth, even through all the mud and dirt he brings wherever he goes. He knows his worth, and no one can convince him otherwise.

7. Snoopy

Snoopy is Charlie Brown’s loyal dog, but he is so much more than that. With his own passions and strong personality, Snoopy brings a sense of fun and laughter into every situation. He loves to dance, sing, and play around, and does some great impressions. As the comic relief of most discussions, you can always count on him to make you laugh, even if it’s at your expense. He may mock you, but no one is as loyal as Snoopy.

Which one of the characters can you relate to most?