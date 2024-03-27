This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

As a student, sometimes it’s hard to manage money with all of our expenses. However, there are plenty of companies who know about our troubles and make special discounts just for us! Here are some great deals you definitely need to take advantage of. Students don’t gatekeep!

AMAZON PRIME

Advantages: 6 month free-trial + 4.99$\per month

Amazon offers a Prime membership for students. Not only do you get access to 6 months of a free-trial but after your trial, you only have to pay 4.99$ per month. Usually the Prime subscription is 9.99$ per month. Additionally, Prime Student offers exclusive deals that are definitely worth it!

Link: Amazon Prime

VIA RAIL

Advantage: 12.5% off discount

Via Rail gives uOttawa Alumni students a discount of 12.5% off your trip! Use code 710662 to grab your deal.

Link: Via Rail

SPOTIFY

Advantages: 1 month free-trial + 5.99$\per month

Spotify Premium provides a free month to listen to your favourite music anywhere, anytime, and is only 5.99$ per month afterwards! For individuals, Spotify Premium is 10.99$ per month, so it’s a really good deal. Thank you Spotify, now I can listen to Miss Taylor Swift without ads!

Link: Spotify Premium

NEW YORK FRIES

Advantage: 10% off (select locations)

New York Fries, a popular Canadian restaurant, gives a 10% off discount to all students. Individuals must have their student cards with them to get the discount. The only thing is that the discount is only offered at select locations. In Ottawa, the St-Laurent New York Fries offers the deal.

BULK BARN

Advantage: 15% off, every Wednesday

Need a little treat? Grab anything at Bulk Barn on Wednesday and you’ll get 15% off your purchase! Students must have their cards to prove that they are students.

UNIDAYS + Studentbeans

Advantage: Both websites give you great discounts!

Unidays and StudentBeans are both websites for students and gives you great discount codes!

Links: Unidays + StudentBeans

APPLE

Advantage: Good deals!

Apple offers some great deals for students who want to purchase an electronic. From my experience, when I went to buy my Macbook, they gave me a $200 gift card and I used it for Apple Care. This may depend on the location but make sure to bring your student card because you will for sure save money!

Link: Apple

other deals

Best Buy

Levi’s – 15% off (select locations)

Dairy Queen – 10% off (select locations)

Apple Music

I hope these deals and discounts will help you a little more in your university journey! Never be afraid to ask when you are shopping which stores and restaurants have discounts. Take advantage of being a student!