My Secret Ingredient to Long, Natural Nails

Growing up, many people admired my mother’s nails. They were perfectly feminine, always long and seemingly sporting a flawless French tip. As I grew older, I was surprised to learn that her nails were entirely natural. She had never used acrylics, shellac, or even press-on nails.

As a kid, I sadly believed I would never inherit that feature, especially since I played many sports. Being athletic forced me to keep them quite short as a precaution to not hurt myself or my teammates. However, as I became less active and focused more on individual workouts, I realized I had the potential to grow them out. Yet, like many others, my nails remained prone to cracking and breaking, hindering significant growth.

Thankfully, back in 2022, I figured out a way to grow out my nails like never before. They are now extremely long, don’t crack and look like acrylics on their own. I am able to lift heavy weights, play volleyball (they never broke, crazy, right?) and still be able to write and type comfortably. Everyone I know is always shocked and envious of my nails. Many friends ask me what I do, and best believe I am not about to gate keep my secret and honestly, it is so simple and cheap.

I swear by the Caudalie Lip Hand Duo Core at the price of $16 from Sephora. And when I tell you this product works, it works wonders. I am no science girly so I can’t pinpoint the magic ingredient, but here are some of their star ingredients: the Grape Seed Oil and Vinolevure (which nourishes and moisturizes your hands), the Grape Seed Polyphenols (which is full of antioxidants) and the Organic Fair-trade Shea Butter (which repairs, regenerates and nourishes your skin). Regardless of it all, this cream works like magic and provides me the results I have always dreamed of. If you are searching for a solution like I was, all you need to do is add a pea sized drop to your hands as soon as you head to sleep every night. My nails look amazing now—they could be yours too!

Ever since then, I have started taking better care of my nails and became the ”nail friend.” My friends would catch me in class filing, styling, and painting my nails. People now come to me for advice. My close friend, who wore acrylics, unfortunately reached a point where her nails became thin and brittle. She asked me what I recommended and I suggested the Sally Hansen Cuticle Massage Cream. Her nails have now transformed and are now much thicker and break a lot less than they used to! Her next step is my go to product, the Caudalie Lip Hand Duo Core.

I know some of you ladies out here are dreaming about healthy nails, but can’t shake off the look of getting their nails done for holidays, vacations, and special occasions. However, acrylics and shellac are not good for your nail health and can quite easily break the bank.

I recommend using fake press on nails from Glamnetics, which you can easily find at Winners or Amazon! They are $20 each, stick on amazingly and have many colours, lengths and styles! You can wash your hair, do the dishes and complete your regular tasks without having to worry. If one does break or fall off, you won’t have to go back to the salon to get them fixed, re-done, or taken off. You will have access to extra glue and nails to quickly stick them back on and get on with your day. My aunt was wearing them the other day and they look and feel exactly like shellac! These nails are also great for my athletic girlies who struggle keeping long nails on after their event, these ones are easy to pop-off if needed.

Regardless of whether you are looking for a way to grow your healthy nails or find a more cost effective solution to keep your nails on the glamourous side, these tips and tricks are the way to go!