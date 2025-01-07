The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who is a chronic worrier, I’m no stranger to the “Sunday Scaries.” I’m sure most of us can say the same. With the pressure to tackle everything from cleaning and errands to self-care before the routine of work or school starts, the feelings of overwhelm and anxiety can become paralyzing. So, my recent mission in adulthood has been to find a perfect remedy for the “Sunday Scaries,” and I think I’ve finally narrowed down a strategy.

Your comfort artist is your soundtrack for the day

Whenever I start to feel anxious on a Sunday, anticipating the tasks for the upcoming week, I put on my playlist of old Justin Bieber songs and tackle one item on my list. Having music in my ears makes me want to dance, and sometimes that is all I need to shake the jitters away!

You don’t have to do a full Sunday reset like you see on TikTok

If those videos of people cleaning their whole house in under an hour overwhelm you, I have good news. No rule book says you must do all your cleaning on a Sunday. While it often feels like the only option because we get so busy during the week with school and work, there are ways to split up your errands and chores throughout the week to make the load feel more manageable. For example, every night I wipe down the counters and sweep the floors in my kitchen. This way, there isn’t a huge mess waiting for me by the time the weekend rolls around. I also often put in a load of laundry on a random weekday evening and have that going while I’m studying or working from home. Then I fold it and put it away when I’m taking a break. If I know I’m running low on a household item or a self-care product, I’ll pick it up on my commute home. Knowing that I don’t have to get everything done in one day takes so much pressure off my conscience and allows me to leave some time to rest and recharge on the weekend.

Set yourself a time limit for social media, or get off it entirely for one day

When I started doing this, it would make me feel more anxious because the FOMO would completely take over. Over time, however, I noticed that it stopped me from falling into a negative spiral with my thoughts. When I felt anxious, I wouldn’t numb the feeling with doomscrolling and making it worse. Instead, I was able to sit with my feelings, get to the root of the issue, and carry on with the rest of my day with a lot more clarity. Not being on social media also prevented me from procrastinating my weekend tasks, which meant I felt less overwhelmed. If you’re in the same boat and easily get distracted by social media, this might be a helpful solution.

Get outside on a walk and shift your thoughts

Putting on my favourite podcast and going for a walk is truly my favourite remedy for relieving stress because it’s so simple, yet so effective. Getting fresh air, ideally in nature, helps me step back and realize that my problems are not as big as they seem. It shifts my thoughts from “I have to do this” to “I GET to do this,” making me feel more enthusiastic about my day, rather than overwhelmed.

Just START

There is no mental gymnastics to do here. Whatever task you have, sometimes the simplest yet hardest thing to do is to get up and take the first step. Whether catching up on readings for the week, starting your assignment, or doing a chore: just get up, turn your laptop on, or grab that cloth and start dusting. Once you begin, it often becomes smooth sailing from there.

Next time the “Sunday Scaries” hit, try some of these steps and feel free to modify them to suit your needs!