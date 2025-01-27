The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the start of every new year comes a variety of goals that I always set for myself. Some of them end up sticking and others not so much. Since I am always up for a challenge I figured why not go for it again. Hopefully, this list inspires you to think of some goals you would like to set for yourself this year.

Participate in a Live Pole Competition

I fell in love with pole dancing a little over 2 years ago and since then it has become a huge part of my life. I have competed in a virtual competition but never a live one. I have made it a goal to compete in front of a live audience which is terrifying but also incredibly exciting! If you have been wanted to do something that scares you this year, this is your sign! You never know where getting into a new hobby may take you.

Meet New Friends

I am very much an introverted person. There is nothing I love more than some alone time, so this year I am challenging myself to tap more into my extroverted side. My goal is to put myself out there to meet new people and make new memories. Over the years I have met some amazing people so why not continue to meet more! We can learn so much from meet new people. If you are an introvert like me, we can step out of our comfort zones together. What better way to start the year than with a blossoming friendship.

Go Vegan

For the past few months, I have become a vegetarian and it has changed my life for the better. I truly enjoy cooking vegetarian dishes that typically end up being vegan as well. This has inspired me to challenge myself to slowly convert to becoming completely vegan over the next year. Cooking is one of my many hobbies so I am very excited to see how going vegan impacts my cooking habits. If you have considered going vegetarian or potentially even vegan; this is your sign to go for it. It can be overwhelming at first which is why I recommend small changes such as switching up one of your meals to be vegetarian or vegan to start off. Changing up your diet does not have to happen all at once, go at your own pace and enjoy the journey!

Get More Tattoos

I am very much a tattoo addict. I currently have 6 tiny ones and I want so many more. All of my tattoos are floral- themed and I plan on adding to the theme. My goal this year is to get at least 2 more; one being a hummingbird and the other being a narcissus flower! Tattoos are one of my favourite ways to express myself so I can not wait to add to my collection! My end goal is to have a sleeve on at least one arm so I can not wait to keep adding to it! If there is a tattoo that you have been considering I recommend talking to a tattoo artist, they can answer all your questions and even contribute their own ideas. Getting a professional opinion can help you decide if getting a tattoo right for you!

Graduate University

As my final years of university come to an end, it has got me reflecting on the highs and lows of my degree. University has flashed by – I almost feel unprepared to graduate! I am excited to see what my future may bring. I am currently planning on going to law school and pursuing a master’s degree. It is safe to say that even though I may be graduating, I have many more years of schooling left! For all my fellow graduates, be proud of yourself and recognize how far we have come! University/college is difficult, graduating is a huge accomplishment that calls for celebration!

I am excited to see what goals I accomplish throughout the year and which ones I will inevitably give up on. I enjoy pushing myself outside of my comfort zone and trying new things. I hope that this list inspired you to try out something new or perhaps think about your own goals for this year .