How I’m Maintaining My Zen This Exam Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that I’m in my third year of my undergrad program, it’s safe to say that I’ve had my fair share of final exams.

Even though it’s a stressful time that almost always leads to me needing 3 to 5 business days to recover, there are still moments that I look back on fondly; late-night cramming with my roommate surrounded by junk food, taking my flashcards to work and getting my coworkers to quiz me when it was slow, and finding myself studying in the most random settings (a bus station, my friend’s car, a Costco parking lot… the list goes on).

One skill that I’m glad to have developed decently early in my university career is avoiding the dreaded spiral – when words blur on the page, everything makes you anxious, and your whole life revolved around Chapters 4-9 in your social studies textbook.

Dividing and conquering

In my 3 years at the University of Ottawa, my course-load has always sat at 4 or 5 classes per semester; a comfortable amount, but still time-consuming. Currently, though, I’m in the process of completing 6 courses.

While it seems daunting initially, I can honestly say that it isn’t the overwhelming nightmare that I thought it would be. Granted, my 6th class is virtual and asynchronous, meaning I can work through it at my own pace, but there is still a notable difference in how much studying I have to complete on a weekly basis.

The method that has worked best for me this semester is making one great big list of every assignment or test for all of my classes, then colour-coding and organising them based on due date. Personally, I do this digitally using Notion, but this could be done just as easily on paper. This becomes really helpful once classes are over and the studying period really begins. Based on the dates and content of each final project and exam, I can divide up the workload accordingly and hone in on one topic at a time, as opposed to frantically reviewing for three different theory classes at once (been there, done that).

romanticising my study sessions

Keeping studying fun and cute is one of the main motivators that pushes me to review my material in the first place. There is something so inspiring about taking your books to a new spot, with nice music playing in your headphones, as you actively make yourself smarter – it’s magic, honestly.

Feeling good is the ultimate stepping-stone in producing good work, in my opinion. I like to put together a cute little outfit, maybe grab a friend, and find a study space that is visually-appealing and has that productive vibe. Specifically, places that aren’t too loud, and have lots of natural light – I cannot stand feeling like I’m studying in a dungeon. Some of my favourite study spots in Ottawa include the National Arts Centre, Major Hill’s Park (when the weather allows) and the Ottawa Art Gallery.

Then comes the fun part – cracking those books and highlighting definitions for as long as your heart desires.

keeping myself fed and active

Taking a step back from the academic elements of preparing for finals season, it’s also important to take good care of yourself physically and mentally to keep your brain sharp. I know, this is way easier said than done, but it truly does make a world of difference.

Knowing when to stop and take a break is key. I like using a pomodoro timer to keep track of how long my sessions last, and give myself adequate breaks depending on how much I’ve done.

However, when I’ve had enough studying for one day, my favourite way to take care of myself is making a good meal. This usually means making dumplings and rice with my roommate, or hunkering down in my bed for a good hour while nursing a bowl of pasta. Even when I feel too tired to cook, or if all I want to do is eat chips and apple sauce, I always run the same mantra through my head – “food is fuel”! Junk food can be a fun little treat to reward yourself after a productive study session, but prioritising nutritious meals will ultimately help your mind work harder, and give you more energy to keep going.

Staying active is also incredibly helpful to maintain productivity and to feel more relaxed during exam season; especially if you fine-tune your activity of choice to what your body really needs. To keep myself from going crazy with reading and note-taking after a stressful day, I like to retreat to my apartment’s gym and take my worries out on the treadmill or rowing machine. If I notice that I’m getting sluggish or overly tired, a quick yoga flow helps me to feel grounded and at peace again.

Practising productive leisure

On top of bringing myself joy via good food and fun exercises, finding fun in my free time helps me not to feel like a studying cyborg only programmed to look over textbooks and lecture slides.

I’d like to be able to say that I only like to engage in hobbies that are fulfilling, screen-free, and mentally-calming, but that would be a bold-faced lie. Sometimes, the best thing for me to do after a good study session is falling into bed with a YouTube and a bowl of ice cream, and laying there until your back aches. While I don’t recommend making a habit of it, there’s no shame in indulging when your soul needs it.

To keep things balanced, I’ve picked up a few hobbies that avoid that brain-rotted, blue light eye-strain. Journalling and reading (I just started 11/22/63 by Stephen King and The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath) have been two of my main past-times, as well as building LEGO sets and practising my embroidery skills.

Sometimes, though, you just have to spend an evening eating carbs on the couch with your friends while cycling between Sex and The City and Instagram reels. The heart wants what it wants.

tl;Dr – Don’t exude more stress than necessary

Something that I’ve always been told to do is “let it be”; the metaphorical “it” typically being things that I have no control over, yet my brain still likes to over-think and obsess over.

One of my main goals in 2026 is to take that advice to heart, and protect my peace by trying my best to not give things any more attention than they deserve. Of course, school is extremely important to me and always has been, but my quality of life considerably improved when I stopped pinning my entire worth as a person on how much studying I had done or what I had scored on tests.

So, here’s the bottom line: Care about school, but care for yourself first. You’re the one making all of this happen. You wouldn’t expect a car that’s falling apart and out of gas to drive across the country in one trip.