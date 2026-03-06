From Canceled Plans To Me-Time: 5 Things To Do Instead

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the worst feelings, in my opinion, is looking forward to plans all week only to get a last-minute text saying they can’t make it, plans have changed, or they’re feeling sick. Whether you were excited to see someone you haven’t hung out with in a while or were just looking forward to spending time with family and friends, the disappointment still hits the same.

While it’s never fun when plans fall through, unexpected free time doesn’t have to go to waste. Here are the top five things I like to do with that extra time on my hands:

1. Get ahead with your studies

Even if someone cancels on you, you can always use that time to catch up on your studies! Whether you want to get ahead for the next week, complete some overdue homework, or start prepping for midterms, catching up on schoolwork during your downtime can help you forget about your cancelled plans — and get you ahead in your classes (so you can afford to make new ones next week).

It’s a great way to turn frustration into productivity — and you’ll thank yourself later.

2. spend time with your family

Not everyone has a schedule as packed as yours! After their typical 9 to 5, your family probably has some downtime to relax after a long day at work or school. Who better to hang out with than the people in your own home?

Dive back into some old childhood hobbies together — play board games, start a new show, or just take the time to talk and catch up. If you live alone, don’t forget there are people who miss you and would love a quick call or chat. It’s the perfect time to reconnect.

3. Take care of your mental Health

One of my favorite ways to pass the time when plans fall through is to use that time to my advantage and take a break from the chaos of university life. I like to fill it with things that make me feel good — getting a good workout in, going for a walk, or getting lost in my favorite book.

This time helps me reset and stay connected to the activities that support my mental health, despite the constant busyness of being a student.

4. Stay in touch with your passions

If someone cancels on you, why not spend that time doing your favorite things? Whether it’s staying active, being creative, or trying something new, doing the things you love will lift your mood — you might even forget your plans were cancelled in the first place!

My personal go-tos are journaling, reading, scrapbooking, and writing articles for Her Campus. Doing what you love always brings a sense of calm and joy that no cancelled plan can take away.

5. Keep your plan but do it on your own

If you were really looking forward to the activity you had planned, why not do it solo — or invite someone else to join last minute? You’ve already set aside this time in your week to do something fun, so go for it!

Whether it’s heading to your favorite café for a cute solo study session or doing something more social, get yourself ready and enjoy your own company. You might be surprised at how freeing and refreshing it feels.

Even though getting cancelled on isn’t fun, using that time to do something meaningful — whether it’s productive, relaxing, or simply for you — will leave you feeling refreshed, proud, and maybe even grateful that things worked out this way.