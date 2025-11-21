From Freshman Lessons to Sophomore Success: My Organization Hacks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I head into my second year at uOttawa, I’ve realized just how much I learned about time management during my first year. From balancing classes with a part-time job, to finding study techniques that actually work for me, to making time for fun in a busy schedule — I’ve picked up a lot along the way. This year, I’ll be taking on even more: going to school full-time, working two part-time jobs, writing for Her Campus, keeping up with my gym and healthy eating habits, and still making time for family, friends, and my partner. My life can get hectic, but staying organized makes it all possible. That’s why I’ve created a simple three-step system to keep everything on track while still maintaining a healthy school-work-life balance.

1. Pick a schedule that plays to your STRENGTHs

A well-built schedule can make or break your semester. As soon as the timetable is released, get ahead by planning early and choosing professors who are well-reviewed on Rate my Professors. Just as important, select class times that match your natural energy. For example, I learn best in the afternoons, so I scheduled most of my courses then. At uOttawa, don’t forget to look at both English and French course options—it gives you more flexibility to build a timetable that fits your lifestyle. One of my best discoveries has been uSchedule Me, an AI-powered tool created by uOttawa students. It shows all possible class combinations and makes organizing your timetable (and even syncing with friends) way easier!

2. Use a calendar to stay on top of everything

It sounds simple, but a calendar can truly save your semester. Write down everything: your class schedule, assignments, study sessions, work shifts, workouts, club meetings, family plans, and even household chores. Seeing your week mapped out in one place is not only motivating but also keeps you accountable. Personally, I love crossing things off my lists because it gives me a sense of accomplishment. I use Apple Calendar, but Google Calendar and Notion are great options too. The key is finding a system you’ll actually use consistently.

3. organize ASSIGNMENTS in one master list

Syllabus week can feel like endless professor introductions—but that’s the perfect time to set yourself up for success. My game-changer this year was creating a master Excel spreadsheet with every assignment, reading, midterm, and exam listed in order of due date. Each time I opened it, I knew exactly what was coming up and could work ahead instead of scrambling last-minute. I also highlighted tasks as I finished them, which made the semester feel manageable and rewarding. If you want to try it yourself, here’s the template I used in Fall 2024: Sara’s classes, deadlines and calendar – Fall 2024. Feel free to duplicate it for your master list!

University life can get overwhelming fast, but with the right tools and habits, it’s possible to thrive in school while still making time for yourself and the people you love. These 3 steps have helped me, and I hope they’ll help you too!