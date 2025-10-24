“Sophomore Slump”: Breaking The Curse

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During my freshman year at University, I carried a certain energy that now, just six months later, I can only dream of. When I first returned to Ann Arbor in August, I expected to navigate the school year with the same resilience and excitement that I once possessed, but quickly found that that was simply not the case.

In fact, it took only a few weeks to realize that with harder classes, more responsibilities, and an apartment in place of a dorm, I was no longer some happy-go-lucky freshman who just touched down on campus.

Luckily, I wasn’t alone. I could see, in my friends and peers, a stark shift in our energies. Everyone I spoke with was significantly more stressed, tired, and even more homesick than they were last year.

I had heard the term “Sophomore Slump” before and, admittedly, thought I was immune. But now, two months into the school year, it is beyond clear that this phenomenon is not only very real, but extremely common. I began to wonder, what is it about sophomore year that leaves us all so drained? After countless conversations with peers and some serious self-reflection, I have pinpointed two common culprits.

1. The Honeymoon Phase Has Come to an End

As a freshman, you are met with a never-ending cascade of new experiences. Many of us lived in dorms, meeting new people constantly, and experiencing for the first time what it feels like to be “independent.” We were entranced by packed lecture halls and had an entire campus to unlock. Returning as sophomores, there is much less momentum when it comes to “new” experiences. Lectures are a chore to attend, we know that “independence” comes with its own set of burdens, and when walking around campus, we feel a sense of “been there, done that.”

In other words, the honeymoon phase has come to an end, and we must grapple with a lingering sense of underwhelm and nostalgia for the steady excitement built into the freshman experience.

2. The Future Feels Closer

Another huge trend that I noticed within myself and amongst my classmates when discussing sophomore year was the sudden realization that graduation is creeping up on us faster than expected.

Speaking from my own experience, I used my freshman year to prioritize a social life and ease into college. But the second I got back to school this year, I found myself scrambling to become involved in clubs, research, and other resume-building activities. Why? Because I felt my future looming uncomfortably close, more so than it had last year.

Taking on a much heavier workload in your second year of college is a direct result of the increased pressure that many sophomores place on themselves, and therefore, why so many sophomores find themselves crippled by stress and deadlines.

Some Ways to Fight Your Sophomore Slump

If you’re a sophomore reading this, just know, all hope is not lost! In fact, there are many ways to fight back against the Sophomore Slump! Here are some ideas.

Take a Day Trip:

When you’re in a rut, it can feel like you’re trapped on campus. This is when day trips become not only fun excursions with friends, but also, much-needed brain breaks. For example, during the fall season at the University of Michigan, many students “escape” to the Cider Mills to fully embrace the changing colors, beautiful weather, and autumn energy. Removing yourself from a stressful setting, even for just a few hours, allows you to relax and reset.

Meet New People:

Although I adore the friends I made Freshman year, I firmly believe that a great way to add excitement to your life, especially when you feel you have fallen into a perpetual routine, is through meeting new people. This idea has been supported by science time and time again. In fact, the World Happiness Report conducted an experiment in which they controlled for how extroverted participants could act over a specific period of time. Those who were assigned to act in an “extroverted” manner ended up leading more social lives than those assigned “introverted,” and unsurprisingly, expressed increased levels of overall happiness. When applied to the life of a sophomore in college, this study underscores the importance of branching out and making new connections to combat the mundane by introducing something fresh and exciting into your life.

Prioritize Quality Over Quantity:

It is essential to give yourself a bit of grace and accept that you can’t be everywhere all at once. Rather than joining 10 clubs, three research teams, and five classes for the sole purpose of “building your resume,” be selective. Find organizations and projects that you can commit yourself to fully, while enjoying every second of dedication. In other words, it is better in the long run to pour your energy into a few meaningful pursuits rather than stretching yourself thin across many. This is the best—and only—way to stay involved while minimizing burnout.

So, to all my fellow second years, feeling as though you are stuck in a “slump,” keep in mind that, while it can be frustrating, your mind is likely adjusting as you transition from freshman to sophomore year. Even more importantly, remember that, although it can feel like it at times, you are by no means going through it alone.