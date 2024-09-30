What is a true connection in our generation today?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes, I wonder: What is a connection, really? You can have LinkedIn connections, Instagram connections, or Snapchat connections, but what about real life connections? These different kinds of connections have led our generation astray and made it difficult to realize when you have a real connection with something.

A connection is when an idea of something or someone in the back of your head is always there. It’s hard to read into and uncover the true meaning behind this connection and what it is trying to tell you. Sometimes we push the connection away because we don’t want to face its reality or admit to that feeling.

Forced connections are the worst. You have something in your mind that you have made to be the perfect version of something or someone, or you thought so. So when you find something or someone that isn’t that perfection version, it’s hard to accept that version of the connection. Social media has set our expectations of the way we should make connections too high. It is hard to fully realize that the right time, right place is a very real thing. I have learned to believe, though, that everything works out for a reason, and while is so cliche, it’s true. Genuine connections keep you on your tiptoes because you have never experienced this before.

Sometimes you will want a connection so bad that you force yourself to have one. Eventually you will realize that this connection may just go one way. It is hard to accept this, but forced connections have made me uncover true connections, the one that has been lingering in the back of my mind. This thing lingering in the back of our heads can lead to deceitful thoughts and mislead interpretation, which is why we have learned to second guess these connections.

I ask myself, though: How do I know if the connection goes two ways? Through LinkedIn, Instagram, or Snapchat, to make mutual connections all one has to do is accept a connection. In real life, it is so much more than just pressing a button. It is scary, and overflows one’s mind with thoughts and doubts about whether the connection is real or not.

Throughout my experiences with connections, I have denied them in the past, but to truly receive the other side of the connection I believe you must accept it. If it is real, it will all work out, and if it doesn’t workout that is when we learn the lesson it has taught us.