Sweet(heart) Treats: Dessert Recipes for Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day Wolverines!

Whether you plan on spending the time with that special someone, your friends, or your lovely self, make sure you take some time to relax and maybe make this recipe for my absolute favorite Valentine’s day treats!

Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Hearts

Ingredients

1 lb fresh strawberries



6 oz dark or milk chocolate (chopped)



1 tsp coconut oil or butter (optional, for shine)



Instructions

Wash strawberries and dry completely (this matters).

Melt chocolate with coconut oil using a double boiler or microwave in 20-second bursts, stirring each time.

Dip strawberries into melted chocolate, letting excess drip off.

Place on parchment paper and refrigerate for 20–30 minutes, or until set.



Pink Velvet Valentine Sugar Cookies

Ingredients

2½ cups all-purpose flour



½ tsp baking powder



¼ tsp salt



¾ cup unsalted butter, softened



¾ cup granulated sugar



1 egg



1½ tsp vanilla extract



Pink or red food coloring



Valentine sprinkles (optional)



Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking sheet.

Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt together.

Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Beat in egg, vanilla, and food coloring.

Gradually mix in dry ingredients until a dough forms.

Roll into balls, place on a baking sheet, and flatten slightly.

Add sprinkles if desired.

Bake for 9–11 minutes. Cool before serving.



Homemade Chocolate Peanut Butter Hearts

Ingredients

1 cup peanut butter



¼ cup unsalted butter, melted



½ tsp vanilla extract



1½–2 cups powdered sugar



1 cup semi-sweet chocolate

Instructions

Mix peanut butter, melted butter, and vanilla until smooth.

Gradually add powdered sugar until thick but workable.

Roll out dough between parchment paper and cut into heart shapes.

Freeze hearts for 10 minutes.

Melt chocolate using a double boiler or microwave.

Dip hearts in chocolate and return to parchment paper.

Chill 20 minutes, or until set.

These treats will be sure to make your Valentine’s day extra special! I hope you enjoy them!