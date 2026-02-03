The Importance of Curating a Night Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the midst of an exciting but chaotic first semester, I lost sight of a valuable part of my day: My night routine. A proper night routine can improve sleep and therefore improve one’s mental health. Even though this might not be doable after a long night out or while I’m cramming for a test, this semester, I am attempting to have a balanced routine on the nights I can.

Skincare ASAP

It is so important to let your skin breathe after a long day of wearing makeup. I try to do my skincare as soon as I am back at my dorm and done leaving for the night.

Getting Homework Done Early

It’s so easy for me to take a “break” after classes that turns into not starting my homework until way later than I should. I personally recommend the pomodoro technique to increase productivity and get your homework done early.

Drinking Spearmint Tea

Recently, I learned of the health benefits of spearmint tea and have incorporated it regularly into my nighttime routine. It has been a great way to wind down at the end of the day.

Limiting Screen Time

Even though I am not ready to entirely put my phone away at night—I love a good show before bed—I am trying to lessen my screen time as much as possible. It is undeniable how much light from our screens can negatively impact our sleep.

Reading…maybe

Part of my new year’s resolutions was to read more. Though alongside essays and books for classes, it’s hard to incorporate reading for fun into my free time, I am attempting to read on nights where I have less homework and more time to relax.

Conclusion

In all, I am trying to stick to a few adjustments to my routine so I don’t overwhelm myself and bite off more than I can chew. Sticking to a night routine while trying to balance the life of a busy college student can be challenging but also rewarding.