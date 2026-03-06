This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think most of us have had that moment where we wake up and somehow feel exhausted before the day has even begun. Not the kind of “I stayed up too late” tired. Not even “I need an energy drink” tired. Just drained when nothing dramatic has even happened. Life is fine. School is fine. Your friends are fine. But you still feel heavy for no clear reason.

That’s the exhaustion no one warns you about in your 20s.

I thought I would be busy during this time. I expected late nights, internships, and bad sleep schedules. That part made sense. What I did not expect was feeling mentally tired all the time just from existing.

Trying to Have It All Figured Out

Somehow these are supposed to be the “figuring it out” years, but they also feel like the ones that determine everything. You pick a major and immediately wonder if it was the right one. You apply for internships and refresh your email like it’s your job. You scroll LinkedIn and suddenly everyone else looks more accomplished than you.

You start asking yourself questions at the most random times:

Am I doing enough?

Am I behind?

Should I have a plan by now?

It is exhausting to feel like every decision matters so much. It feels like you are laying bricks for the rest of your life, all while trying to decide what kind of house you even want. That mental pressure is not easy to turn off.

The Social Side No One Talks About

Friendships in your 20s are deeper, but they are also more complicated. People move. People change. Some friendships grow stronger, and some quietly fade. You are learning how to communicate better and set boundaries, how to actually say when something bothers you. That growth is good, but it takes energy.

Then there is dating.

You are always trying not to overthink texts. Pretending you are not checking your phone. Telling yourself you’re going to be chill this time. It is tiring to constantly wonder how you are being perceived. Too much? Not enough? Too available? Or too distant?

Even just keeping up with everyone feels like a job. Remembering birthdays. Planning dinners. Making sure no one feels left out. Being the friend who checks in. No one gives you a medal for that emotional labor. But you still carry that weight.

Social Media Makes It Louder

You open Instagram and someone just got engaged. Someone moved to a new city. Your old friend got their dream job. Someone else looks effortlessly happy in a random Tuesday photo dump. You are happy for them. But there is still that tiny voice in your head that says: should I be doing more?

We were never meant to see everyone’s highlights on a daily basis. It is hard not to compare your normal Tuesday to someone else’s biggest win. Even when you are not actively comparing yourself to others, it is still in the background. It’s like low-level noise that never fully goes away. That noise is exhausting.

When Your Body Feels It Too

Sometimes the tiredness shows up physically. You get random anxiety for no reason. You start to feel nauseous out of nowhere. Experience constant headaches. That tight feeling in your chest even when nothing bad has happened. You start wondering if something is wrong with you. But maybe nothing is wrong. Maybe your body is just responding to the pressure of constantly trying to grow, improve, achieve, maintain friendships, look put together, and plan your future—all at the same time.

That is a lot.

The Guilt Makes It Worse

The part that makes this exhaustion even heavier is the guilt. You think:

This is supposed to be the best time of my life. Other people have it harder. I should be grateful.

And you probably are grateful. But you can be grateful and exhausted at the same time. You can love your friends and still feel socially drained. You can be excited about your future and still feel terrified. You can be proud of yourself and still feel behind.

Those feelings can exist together.

At the End of the Day

Maybe this exhaustion is not a sign that you are failing.

Maybe it is proof that you are developing and learning, constantly outgrowing old versions of yourself. Becoming who you are meant to be takes energy. So, if you have been feeling tired in a way that sleep does not fix, you are not lazy. You are not dramatic. You are not weak. You are just carrying more than anyone prepared you for.

Maybe the most mature thing you can do in your 20s is not “pushing through it.” Maybe it’s letting yourself rest without turning it into another thing you have to be good at. Maybe you go to bed early. Skip the event. Log off. Say no. Sit in your car for a few extra minutes before going inside.

You are not behind.

You are building a life.

And that is allowed to be tiring.