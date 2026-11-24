This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving Day is coming up, whether you’re going to celebrate it with your roommates’ Friendsgiving party or travel back home to have a family dinner. No matter what, you’ll wonder: What should I bring?

These 4 dishes are very quick and easy to make, affordable, and guaranteed to secure you a place at the table.

Garlic Butter Green Beans

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Are you searching for something green to contrast the mashed potatoes and stuffing? It’s time to try a delicious dish of garlic-butter green beans you can prepare easily in no time!

Boil green beans in boiling water for 3-4 minutes, then drain. Melt butter in a pan, sauté minced garlic, and add green beans to the pan. Cook until tender but still crisp. Add salt, black pepper, and a hint of lemon.

Baked Mac and Cheese

Preparation time: 30 minutes

If there is a dish that could never go wrong, it’s mac and cheese. Creamy, cheesy, and comforting, how could it not be an instant hit on Thanksgiving?

Prepare your preferred pasta as directed on the package (and be sure to add some salt to taste). In a saucepan, melt the butter, then whisk in the flour and slowly add milk until it’s creamy. Add shredded cheddar cheese and stir until melted, then season with salt, pepper, and paprika. Mix the pasta with the sauce and put in a baking dish, then bake at 375°F for about 15-20 minutes, until bubbling and golden on top.

Honey-Glazed Roasted Carrots

Preparation time: 30 minutes

If you want something that looks like you spent ten times as much time and effort making it as you actually did, roasted carrots will do the trick.

Slice the carrots lengthwise and add them to a bowl with the olive oil, honey, salt, pepper, and any additional herbs you choose. Roast the carrots on a baking sheet at 400 for 20-25 minutes, flipping them halfway through.

A small amount of parsley on top for flavor and appearance.

With their sweet, natural flavor and seasoning, these are a must for the Thanksgiving table! Plus, you can find them in most grocery stores, and they’re budget-friendly!

Pumpkin Dump Cake

Preparation time: 10 min + 50-60 min for baking

No Thanksgiving meal is ever complete without something sweet to eat afterward- and this pumpkin dump cake is the answer if you’re not exactly great at baking. It’s so easy that you probably already have everything you need in the pantry and fridge!

In a baking dish, add one can of pumpkin, one can of evaporated milk, sugar, eggs, and pumpkin pie spice. Pour a box of yellow cake mix evenly over the pumpkin mixture in the baking dish, then melt the butter and drizzle it evenly on top. Do NOT stir!

Bake in the oven at 350°F for about 50-60 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the center is set. Allow to cool before serving.

So you end up with a cake that has a soft pumpkin pie bottom topped with buttery, crumbly cake. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream!

A Little Thanksgiving Advice

Don’t go crazy trying to make everything perfect. Remember, Thanksgiving isn’t just a feast. It’s about friends and being thankful that you don’t have to do the dishes afterward.