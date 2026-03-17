Little Things That Instantly Make Your Day Better in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College life can be exhausting, and the stress of midterms and final exams is often overwhelming. It can be easy to let a heavy workload or small inconveniences put you in a bad mood, but I have found that it’s important to truly appreciate the happy little moments in our day-to-day lives. Sometimes, a small moment can completely turn your day around. Here are some little things that are an instant mood-booster for me.

getting a coffee before class

Stopping by a coffee shop or even the Michigan League on the way to class to grab a fun drink always lifts my mood. Getting a nice latte or matcha as a little energy boost is a ritual for me on mornings when I’m really tired.

finishing a task you’ve been avoiding

Whether it’s finishing an internship application or finally finding time to run some errands, it always feels good to check off something that has been on your to-do list for a little too long. Extra points for when the task really wasn’t that hard to complete.

The sun is shining

These rainy and gray days have me feeling extra thankful for when the sun actually does come out. Seeing everyone out on the Diag enjoying the nice weather always makes me feel a little happier.

When a professor ends class early

One of the best feelings is when a lecture ends early, and I have extra time for lunch or get to spend a little more time on an assignment before my next class. Even just ten or twenty free minutes allows for a little relaxation on a busy day.

running into a friend on campus

It’s always nice to run into a friend between classes or downtown. Seeing a familiar and friendly face is a little thing that helps make campus feel a little smaller.

Receiving a random compliment

This is one of the best feelings, especially on a day when you need a little win. Hearing something kind about my outfit always makes me feel ten times better.