JANUARY 29TH: A DAY OF REMEMBRANCE IN THE FIGURE SKATING COMMUNITY

On January 29th, 2025, the USA figure skating community was struck by tragedy. 28 athletes, friends, and family perished in a plane crash that had collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter. American Airlines Flight 5342 had been inbound for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and was composed of some of the figure skating world’s most talented hopefuls.

The athletes, who had been in Wichita, Kansas for a national team development camp, had been on an invite-only retreat. This retreat enabled them to train with some of the best coaches the sport has to offer to one day recognize their dreams of international competition or Olympic aspirations. It should have been some of the best experiences these youths would have had the honor of participating in.

The figure skating community is small, and the loss of these talented individuals was felt across the country. Not only did we as a country lose some of the next great names in our sport, but the home rinks of these skaters and close personal connections were deeply affected. To honor them and their families, US Figure Skating has led initiatives like Legacy on Ice , featuring performances from Olympians and World Champions, raising over $1.2 million dollars.

On a more personal level, my home rink in Northern Virginia, Ashburn Ice House, was also the home rink of a few skaters and coaches who passed last year. And at almost every rink, every skater has an unofficial spot where they sit to put their skates on. These spots were left uninhabited for weeks last year, because no one could replace these individuals.

Yesterday, Ashburn Ice House repainted the ice in tribute to these talented individuals, and created statues to forever keep their memory alive. These skaters were always so dedicated to their craft, and still laughed with each other even after being on the ice for 4+ hours. I remember feeling so unmotivated to skate some days, but seeing their endless energy and light inspired me to keep going then, and continues to inspire me now.

Today, a year after the tragedy, US Figure Skating and the home clubs of these skaters continue to honor these individuals. Washington Figure Skating Club (WFSC), the home of the skaters from my area, has created the Livingston Family Fund, to honor the Livingston sisters on the plane. This fund awards $1,000 grants to all the skaters from WFSC who participated in this year’s national development camp. Yesterday, US Figure Skating honored the athletes and their families in a continued tribute event, featuring performances by Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn, and others who showed their respect by laying down roses for those passed.

The Olympics this year will be an emotional full circle moment for young athlete Maxim Naumov. His parents, Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, were two passengers on Flight 5342 last year. This year at the US Nationals, he won the bronze medal, and has now been selected to represent Team USA at the Olympics in Milan. After being selected for the team, he had a few words to say in St. Louis: “Fulfilling the dream that we collectively had as a family since I first was on the ice at five years old… it means absolutely everything… And I know they’re looking down, smiling, and proud.” For Naumov, these Olympics are more than just an athletic event. The Olympics will represent love, commitment, and connection as he skates in honor of his family.

The skating community has come together in person and through social media to honor these young, talented, and committed individuals. US Figure Skating has asserted that in the future, we will continue to remember these skaters whose futures, while cut short, can continue to inspire upcoming generations.