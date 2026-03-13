Ina Garten’s Viral Brownie Pudding

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is nothing better than chocolate during the Valentine’s Day season. Whether you are celebrating with friends, a partner, or simply having a cozy night in, chocolate feels like the universal celebration of February. So, it is no surprise that Ina Garten’s Brownie Pudding has become a viral sensation over the past few weeks. This sweet treat encapsulates the perfect crackle top of a brownie while maintaining a delectable gooey inside. It is very similar to a molten lava cake and pairs perfectly with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Ellen Gibbs / Spoon

Ingredients

2 sticks of unsalted butter, plus extra for buttering the dish

4 extra-large eggs, at room temperature

2 cups sugar

3/4 cup cocoa powder

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (or seeds from 1 vanilla bean, if you have it)

Instructions

First, preheat your oven to 325°F and lightly grease a 9×13 baking dish with butter. In a separate bowl, melt the butter and set it aside to cool. In another large bowl, beat the eggs and sugar on medium-high speed with an electric mixer for 5 to 10 minutes, until very stiff. This aeration helps keep the pudding fluffy and avoids a dense dessert. In a third bowl, combine the dry ingredients by sifting together the cocoa powder and flour until smooth. No lumps should be present. Reduce the mixer speed to low for the egg and sugar mixture. Add the vanilla, followed by the sifted dry ingredients. Mix just until combined. It is important that you do not over-mix. Slowly pour in the cooled butter and mix until incorporated.

Once the batter is made, it is time to set up the water bath. Pour the brownie pudding batter into the prepared baking dish. Place the dish inside a larger baking pan and carefully add very hot water to the outside pan until it reaches halfway up the sides of the baking dish. Place the batter and the water bath in the oven and bake for 1 hour. You will know that the batter is ready when a tester comes out mostly clean (a toothpick is perfect for this). The center will look underbaked, and that is exactly what gives this brownie pudding its perfect, gooey texture.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream, fresh berries, or even a dusting of powdered sugar. Whether for Valentine’s Day or to simply satisfy that chocolate craving, this brownie pudding is a comforting dessert that feels both special and effortless. Enjoy!