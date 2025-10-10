Five Ways to Rest, Recharge, and Relax Over Fall Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By the time fall break finally rolls around, most of us are relying on nothing but caffeine, determination, and pure willpower. But these precious few days off aren’t just for catching up on homework–they’re the perfect chance to recharge before the second half of the semester. Let’s unpack five ways to rest, relax, and recharge over this fall break.

PHYSICAL RECHARGE:

Sleep, but don’t oversleep. Stick to the recommended 8 hours to get your sleep schedule back on track! Taking a walk, doing some light exercise or anything else that gets your body moving in a gentle way is another good idea. Personally, I always love a chill, follow-along yoga video on YouTube. A gentle stretch can go a long way, and your body will thank you when classes pick back up.

MENTAL RECHARGE:

Give yourself permission to relax. Like, fully relax. Whether that means binging your favorite comfort show, journaling, or simply doing nothing for a little while, it will help to take the pressure off from school. Sometimes your brain needs downtime just as much as your body does.

SOCIAL RECHARGE:

Fall break can be the perfect chance to reconnect with people you may have been too busy to see during the semester. Catch up with friends, FaceTime your family, or even plan a cozy night in with roommates. Genuine connection can go a long way in restoring your energy.

ACADEMIC RECHARGE:

While break is about resting, setting aside just a little time to get organized for the rest of the semester can prevent future stress. Try updating your planner, catching up on readings, or making a to-do list for the weeks ahead. Even one productive session can help you feel more in control.

EMOTIONAL RECHARGE:

Do something that sparks joy for you. That could be baking, crafting, exploring a fall festival, or just curling up with a pumpkin latte and a good book. Taking time to do something fun and fulfilling can reset your mood and remind you that college life isn’t only about assignments and deadlines.

By focusing on physical, mental, social, academic, and emotional recharging, you’ll come back from fall break feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the second half of the semester. Always remember, rest is productive too!