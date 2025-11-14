Four Tips to Get Into Baking: The Perfect Fall Activity 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves begin to brown and the air has a certain crispness to it, the general population indulges in the fall classics: pumpkin-flavored drinks and sugary treats. While purchasing these flavors from the store can create its own delight, there is something special about being able to create something at home to share with your loved ones this holiday season. However, starting a new hobby, especially during the busyness of the fall semester can be daunting. I’ve curated a list of four tips to begin baking (for beginners) during the colder months.

Invest in a baking set

Rather than purchasing one pan that you try to make everything in, it’s important to have a variety of pans so that you don’t find a recipe you love, which you later have to postpone due to a lack of supplies. Additionally, as a beginner, it will be difficult to eyeball measurements, so precision is your best friend to make sure that you won’t make mistakes. The easiest way to mess up a recipe is by adding too much baking powder! For this reason, investing in a set of trays and measuring cups will set you up to trying new recipes without too much hassle for the things that don’t matter.

Find a baking blog you love.

There are so many blogs out there which highlight recipes, and some are even tagged as beginner-friendly! A personal favorite of mine is Sally’s Baking Addiction; her recipes are concise, unique, and always delicious. Additionally, when it comes time for you to make your own recipes, it will be imperative that you start by taking inspiration from other people. Eventually, your own flavor profile and baking style will shine through your baked goods.

Prep your ingredients

Many people think that “prepping” is only for your actual meals, but I find that preparing ingredients before a day of baking helps split up the time and allows you to find time to bake even with a busy schedule. One way to do this is by pre-making dough that can sit in the fridge overnight. This includes cookie dough, scones, and even sourdough. These two-day recipes mean that your baking doesn’t all fall on one night, and you even have some cookie dough to eat in the meantime!

Don’t forget the small things

Many people don’t realize how easy it is to make things we typically buy at the store without a second thought. Butter, caramel, or whipped cream are all recipes that only require one or two ingredients and can be made with household staples. Additionally, making these items at home is healthy and delicious, making it the easiest way to elevate your baking.

These tips will definitely provide the foundation for a new hobby that will last you a lifetime. Make sure to share with your loved ones this holiday season and every season after that. Happy Baking!