Crafting the Perfect Valentine’s Day Playlist

Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating the love you share with others: your partner, your friends, and those about whom you care the most. That being said, there are many important considerations that go into planning the perfect Valentine’s day event. Decisions about whether you want to stay in or go out, do something cozy and casual or fancy and formal, what food you want to have, etc. are often stressful and take away from the significance of the day.
For those of us who are staying in this year (myself included), one big item to cross off the planning list is music. If there’s anything that gets me into a romantic mood, it’s a good playlist. Whether it’s for a date night or a party, good background noise sets the tone, elevates the mood, and creates a warm environment for all guests. So, I decided to go through my music library and make a compilation of the songs that I will not be skipping this holiday weekend—along with my opinions as to why these pieces deserve to be a part of your celebrations.
Setting The Tone
Add these songs at the beginning of your playlist as you are setting up your space for your guests. Primarily pop-based, upbeat tunes will give you the energy you need for your celebration—and help build up your excitement in anticipation for your date or friends to arrive!
- Teenage Dream – Katy Perry
- Ordinary – Alex Warren
- With You I Am – Cody Johnson
- Levitating – Dua Lipa
- I Just Might – Bruno Mars
Conversational Vibes
Enjoy these songs while doing an activity: crafting, cooking, board games, trivia, etc. They set a good tone in the background, while also acting as buffers for the inevitable lulls in conversation.
- Pretty Baby – Alex Sampson
- I Think They Call This Love – Elliot James Reay
- You Are In Love – Taylor Swift
- I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston
- Burning Love – Elvis Presley
- Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Slow Dancing Songs
If you are celebrating the holiday with your partner, these songs would be perfect for a slow dance. Softer piano notes and acoustic guitar chords are calming and peaceful, perfect for reminiscing memories together and enjoying present moments.
- Timeless – Taylor Swift
- All of My Love – Blake Shelton
- Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran
- In Your Love – Tyler Childers
Closing Songs
As your party/date night winds down, these songs will help conclude the night on a high note—and leave your guests smiling as they head home!
- Daisies – Justin Bieber
- So Easy (To Fall In Love) – Olivia Dean
- Iris – The Goo Goo Dolls
- Adore You – Harry Styles
- You Look Like You Love Me – Ella Langley & Riley Green
I hope that a few (or all!) of these songs resonate with you as you plan a special night for Valentine’s Day, and aide you in creating the perfect Valentine’s Day playlist!