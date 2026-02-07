Changing the World: Finding Peace Despite Global Issues

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I have found myself grappling with how I can find some peace in a world that seems extremely turbulent. Going to school at the University of Michigan, where my days are filled with classes, clubs, meetings, and time with friends, I often question what more I can be doing to make a positive difference in the world.

A few months ago, when I was feeling quite weighed down by current events and everything circulated through the media, my GSI in a public health course conveniently gave a lecture to our class titled “Changing the World.” She began by discussing how many different approaches there are to this and how daunting this task can seem. The world is so big, and as individuals, it is easy to feel overwhelmed by the idea of fixing global issues.

However, what she said next is what stuck with me and continues to make me feel as though I am capable of contributing to the larger cause of ‘changing the world.’ She explained that if everyone makes sure that their corner of the world is ‘working’ and that the people within it are being taken care of, the world would be a much better place. Not in the way that you should only focus on the people in your small circles, but with the idea in mind that if every person makes sure their corner of the world is doing okay, most of the world could get better.

So, I wanted to think of some ways and share them with you so that you can make sure your corner of the world is ‘working.’ Because maybe, just maybe, that will have a ripple effect and make the world a better place.

changing the world from your corner

Check in on the people around you: whether you haven’t seen a friend in weeks or you just saw them in class, take the time to intentionally ask people how they are doing

Donate your time or money to causes that you care about: maybe instead of buying a coffee out or watching an extra episode of TV, put that money or time into a cause that relates to something meaningful to you

Do something nice for someone else: go out of your way to make someone smile or make their life easier

Speak up for things that you care about and believe in