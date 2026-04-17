Appreciate the seasons as they come. 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we enter the month of April, many are disappointed to see the rainy days and temporary gloom they seem to inflict upon us. As I write this, I’m looking out a window spattered with raindrops, and though I can understand a dislike toward the rain, I love it.

As a kid, I used to hate that my birthday was in April. The phrase “April showers bring May flowers” made me angry because I wanted flowers, and it’s so unfair that they were reserved for the month— and actually only a few days— after my birthday. With time, though, I grew to appreciate the rain and the beauty it brings. Some of my favorite things to do, in fact, are enhanced by the sound of rain thundering outside, separated by the walls of my apartment.

This rain also marks the beginning of my favorite season: Spring. It wasn’t always my favorite season, though. Last year it was Winter, the year before that was Autumn. Maybe next year it will be Summer. The point to this is that every season has its own redeeming qualities, and without accepting the individual beauty of each, we might be hindering our own happiness. This is not to say that seasonal depression doesn’t exist. This phenomenon is scientifically proven and classified as a real disorder that many people find themselves experiencing. However, I believe that finding beauty in any season can help alleviate some of the symptoms we feel.

Taking an optimistic view, I love the colors of Fall, the new life during the Spring, and the way the world looks so bright during the Winter. I always found Summer to be long and languid, making me feel unproductive and slow. Even I, however, can appreciate the feeling of a Summer night or days at the beach.

At the end of every season, many people are sick of it. They’re ready for the new bout of weather, new holidays, and activities. My excitement for snow and Christmas quickly dissolves as the snow on the street turns to gray sludge. For someone who lives in a state without snow, however, that gray sludge may be more exciting than any of the countless beach days they’ve had. We appreciate the things we don’t have and forget that what we do have may be magical for someone else.

This perspective is important as we move forward through every season. Every time a friend comes to visit me in Ann Arbor, I have the privilege of seeing the town through their eyes. I can once again be the scared freshman who stepped foot in the city, excited and in awe of the sprawling campus. Over time, the city itself has become normal to me, and I don’t always remember its magic. Imagining that I’m seeing it for the first time helps me be grateful and appreciative of this place.

This idea extends to the seasons; though we eventually get used to them, it can be helpful to take a step back and act as if you’re seeing it all — snow, the ocean, the flowers — for the first time.