This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving from the big city of San Francisco to Ann Arbor, one of my biggest surprises was discovering just how many amazing food options there are around campus. Whether you’re looking for a casual spot that won’t break the bank or a restaurant worth saving for when your parents are in town, there’s a place for every occasion and every budget. From student-favorite staples to spots worth splurging on, here’s your guide to where and what to eat both when it’s your money and when someone else is picking up the tab.



Your Dime: Campus Favorites on a Student Budget

Madras Masala

Right off of Packard, this is a go-to for flavorful, affordable Indian food. Perfect for when you want a filling meal, generous portions, but are working with a student budget. Menu highlights (just to name a few) include the butter chicken, chicken biryani, garlic naan, and mango lassi.

The Jefferson Market

Tucked into the West Side of Ann Arbor, this is a cozy neighborhood favorite for delicious brunch bites. Some menu favorites are the breakfast burrito, Huevos Rancheros, Pancakes, and they make an AMAZING iced latte (trust me).

Jerusalem Garden

Craving Mediterranean? Jerusalem Garden is repeatedly voted the best Mediterranean food in Ann Arbor, serving up generous portions of Middle Eastern favorites at a super affordable price point. Perfect for a casual lunch or dinner. Crowd favorites include shawarma wraps, kabob plates, fattoush salad, and the hummus.

Sadako

A classic student favorite for sushi and Japanese comfort food. Sadako serves up delicious sushi in a cozy environment at an amazing price point. Favorites include the Sadako Crunch Roll, the Ann Arbor roll, the Spicy Salmon roll, and the complimentary miso soup and house salad that you receive if you dine in and spend at least $12.

BTB Burrito

A classic late-night or post-class eats spot. BTB is perfect when you want a big, satisfying burrito without breaking the budget. Fast service and consistently delicious food; favorites include the shredded chicken burrito, chicken quesadilla, and the taquitos.

Their Treat: Spots Worth Splurging

Zingermans

A classic Ann Arbor institution and a must-try when you have someone else paying the bill. From its famous sandwiches to its specialty foods, Zingerman’s makes an ordinary meal feel like an Ann Arbor experience. Generous portions and deliciously local ingredients. Favorites include any Reuben sandwich variations, #84 Benno’s Birdie, and their assorted fresh-baked goods.

Dixboro Project

A truly special experience with a farm-to-table-inspired menu and beautiful dining atmosphere. Dixboro Project is the kind of restaurant that feels like a special occasion. Save this one for when you’re ready to trade your usual college meal for something a little more special. Favorites include their wood-fired pizzas, the fried chicken & Biscuits, and their seasonal pastas. You can also check out their amazing brunch and bakery options at The Boro.

Savas

Located right in the heart of campus, Sava’s offers a more upscale take on American dining and is a personal favorite. It’s a great choice for a nice dinner when family is in town, with a wide selection of menu items to choose from. Some dinner highlights include the Savas smash burger, the Hippie Bowl, and the Fish Tacos. They also serve up a delicious brunch!

The Hen

Speaking of brunch, the Hen is the perfect spot for a satisfying weekend brunch, with elevated takes on breakfast classics and a fun atmosphere that makes it worth the splurge. Just be prepared to wait in line!! Some crowd favorites are the waffle flight, Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecake Pancakes, and the breakfast burritos/sandwiches.

Mani Osteria & Bar

For a cozy Italian dinner that feels a little more elevated, Mani is the place to go. With handmade pasta, wood-fired pizza, and a lively atmosphere, it’s an easy pick when you’re ready to splurge. Favorites include the Arugula & Prosciutto pizza, Pasta alla vodka, and the Tagliatelle Bolognese.