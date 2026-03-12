My Top 5 Places to Eat in Ann Arbor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ann Arbor, Michigan is more than just a college town: It’s a full-on food vacation and destination. From creative comfort food to upscale dining, the city offers something for every flavor profile and budget. Whether you have family visiting for the weekend or you want a night out with some friends, these five restaurants stand out as my must-try spots in Ann Arbor’s food scene.

1. Frita Batidos

A staple of downtown Ann Arbor, Frita Batidos is known for its Cuban-inspired street food and fun, energetic vibe. Their signature frita burgers, which are made with seasoned beef and topped with creative ingredients, are the main attraction, but the tropical batidos (milkshakes) are just as popular. It’s a casual spot that perfectly captures Ann Arbor’s laid-back but inventive personality. And insanely delicious!

2. Sava’s

Sava’s is my go-to restaurant for almost any time of day, but especially brunch. The menu blends global flavors with classic American comfort food, offering everything from breakfast favorites to big dinners. Its stylish yet welcoming atmosphere makes it a favorite for all students, locals, and visitors alike. Also, being located so close to central campus, right on State Street, makes for a great location. So eat and then shop around after!

3. Mani Osteria & Bar

For Italian food lovers, Mani Osteria & Bar is a must. Known for its wood-fired pizzas and fresh pasta, Mani delivers high-quality ingredients in a cozy yet lively setting. It’s ideal for a relaxed dinner with friends or a casual date night downtown. Their vodka rigatoni is an absolute must-try!

4. The Chop House

If you’re looking for a more upscale dining experience, The Chop House is Ann Arbor’s classic steakhouse. With premium cuts of steak, seafood options, and polished service, it’s a popular choice for celebrations and special occasions. The elegant atmosphere sets it apart from the city’s more casual spots. It is a great place to take the family when they visit!

5. Spencer

Spencer offers a seasonal, New American menu that focuses on fresh ingredients and thoughtful preparation. The menu changes often, keeping things interesting for repeat visitors, and the intimate setting gives it a neighborhood favorite vibe. It’s a great choice for food lovers who appreciate creativity and simplicity done well. While slightly outside of campus, it is worth the travel!