Adding Fun to your Food

Mealtime is a crucial part of the day, especially for those of us in college trying to juggle classes, your social life, work, and personal well-being. Food allows for a moment to pause, reset, and take care of yourself. However, finding the inspiration to cook or the time to put together a full meal can often feel draining. Meals can become repetitive or rushed, making it easy to lose excitement around cooking. One way to bring that enjoyment back is by adding a fun and creative twist to your meal! Here are a few healthy, colorful, and amusing twists for your next dish!

Butterfly Pea Tea Powder

Butterfly pea tea powder, made from dried butterfly pea flowers, is a perfect example of how food can be fascinating and a highlight of your day. It has a natural deep blue color, but one of its best qualities is that it is color changing! Not many foods have the ability to change color, so butterfly pea tea powder is unique. When it is mixed with another ingredient that is acidic, such as lemon or lime juice, the blue color transforms into shades of purple and even pink. This powder can be added into teas, lemonades, smoothies, or even baked goods and with just a drop of acidity, you have a whole new item. Aside from the visual aspects, butterfly pea tea contains antioxidants and increases the overall wellness of your body.

Purple Sweet Potato Soup

Purple sweet potato soup is a comforting dish that proves healthy food can also be pretty. With just a few ingredients: red onion, purple carrots, purple cauliflower, purple sweet potatoes, vegetable stock, and spices, the soup becomes a rich, deep purple color. If you want it more pink, you can add beets as well. This meal is perfect for when you need a little pick me up or warmth on the cold Michigan winter days. It is another nutrient-dense, antioxidant-rich meal that supports immune function and well-being.

Spices & Plant-Based Pigments

Spices and plant-based pigments are an easy way to add natural color to everyday meals without much extra effort. Spices like turmeric, saffron, and sumac or plant powders such as matcha, beet powder, and blue spirulina all aid in enhancing your dishes’ taste and visual appeal, while supporting your body at the same time. You can add the seasonings to any meal or sauce and the pigments can be added to a wide array of foods such as smoothies, smoothie bowls, juices, and yogurt.

Adding color and creativity to cooking doesn’t require complex recipes or hours of preparation. Sometimes, a small twist is all it takes to make mealtime something exciting again.