A Non-TV Watcher’s Guide to Shows Worth Your Time This Season

Every year, as the leaves begin to change, and eventually, snowflakes fall from the sky, I always wish that I had a show to watch. The idea of grabbing a blanket, making a cup of hot cocoa, and sitting on the couch with friends sounds perfect – but as someone who almost prides myself on not watching a lot of TV, I rarely have a show that I am excited to turn on.

This year, however, shockingly, I don’t only have one show that I am anticipating the release of, but I have three. These include Nobody Wants This Season 2, Emily in Paris Season 5, and Shrinking Season 3. Given this rare occurrence, I wanted to share some highlights of these shows and why I am excited about their return.

Nobody Wants This, the Netflix romcom, Season 2 premiers on October 23. The show tells the story of Joanne, the co-host of a sex podcast, and Noah, a well-known rabbi in the community. The episodes show viewers their journey of love, friendship, differences in religion, and more. While this show isn’t extremely deep or intense, the lighthearted and funny nature of the episodes is exactly why I loved the first season. It made me laugh and allowed me to unwind after a long day of classes. In Season 2, I am excited to watch Noah and Joanne’s story continue to unfold, discovering whether their relationship can survive their different upbringings, goals, backgrounds, and more.

After I finish watching Joanne and Noah’s story unfold in Nobody Wants This, I can look forward to the highly anticipated Season 5 of Emily in Paris which is set to release on Netflix on December 18, 2025. Season 4 ended with Emily moving to Rome to run the new Agence Grateau office, in addition to the beginning of a relationship between Emily and Marcello. In Season 5, fans, including myself, are excited to see the connection between Emily and Marcello possibly flourish, while following the stories of the other prominent characters on the show including Mindy, Sylvie, Alfie, and more. To me, Emily in Paris is very much a comfort show. I cannot wait to watch this next season over winter break and find out where Rome takes Emily and her friends.

Finally, the new season of a show that I am personally looking forward to the most is Shrinking Season 3 on Apple TV. The show unveiled its third season premiere date a few days ago: January 28, 2026. The show follows the story of Jimmy, played by Jason Segel. Jimmy is a therapist grieving the loss of his wife, deciding to “‘break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks.” This leads him into unique, sometimes tumultuous situations, impacting not only the experiences of his clients but his own life. I love this show because it highlights real, raw moments of the human experience, while still including humor, joy, and laughter. This show can make me laugh until I cry while tearing up from sadness for a given character; it is truly a show about day-to-day life that I believe so many people can find ways to relate to.

I tried not to say too much about these shows in an effort to avoid spoilers, but all of this is to say that if you’re someone like me, who more times than not will choose to scroll on TikTok instead of starting a show at night, there are so many stories to invest yourself in in the months to come. Whether you’re a consistent binge watcher or a reluctant TV-watcher like me, a lighthearted show can add a little warmth to this frigid time of year. So, join me: grab a blanket, make a mug of hot chocolate, gather your friends, and turn on one of these three shows or another one of your personal favorites.