A Guide to Staying Motivated Throughout the Semester

We all know the feeling of wanting to give up, feeling like the work will never end, feeling like you’re living the same day over and over. College is overwhelming—like all the time. There’s always work to be done, friends to see, and places to be. It’s very easy to get burnt out, especially when the weather is getting colder and we are only about halfway through. Now, there’s really no way to stop ourselves from feeling this way at some point in our college careers, but there are some things that can help us feel better when we do feel this way. For me, this is the time of the year when I really struggle to find motivation. It feels like Thanksgiving break is so far away, and professors are throwing more and more work my way. It’s very easy to get lost in all of this. There’s so much happening you feel like you just need to push through to next week, every week. It’s so important to take time away from everything overwhelming us, to help feel motivated again.

The first thing I love to do is make some time for myself. Whether it’s working out, watching a show, or just having time to relax. Allowing yourself to think about something other than school is so important. It takes your mind away, and helps that overwhelming feeling go away. The minute you step away to take time for yourself is when you can realize it really will all be okay.

Another thing I love to do is embrace the season. Get a fall drink, go for a walk and see the leaves, anything to allow myself to connect with the season. This always helps ground me in a way. It gets really hard to go outside when it starts to get cold so, while you can, take advantage of it. This is another thing that always reassures me everything will be okay, and will figure itself out. Putting yourself in perspective really helps during this time of year.

Now, I know neither of these things have to do with school, so how do you stay motivated and help lessen that feeling of being overwhelmed? My saving grace every school year around midterms is making myself a schedule for each day. When I know all the things I have to do for that day, I write it all down for some peace of mind. I make time for all the assignments I want to get done and anything else I want to do that day. I find this so helpful in trying to manage my time and everything throughout the entire school year. It takes so much stress off just having it all written down somewhere, even if you don’t look at it. It always makes everything seem much much more manageable, in my opinion.

Not to say that these things will take all of your stress away, but it definitely can help. The most important thing at this time of the year is making time for yourself, whatever that means to you. Constantly worrying about school will end up stressing you out more and falling behind. Don’t forget to enjoy the seasons in college, and make time for yourself to enjoy it!