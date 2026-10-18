Your College Years Deserve More Than Deadlines: How To Actually Romanticize Your Life As A College Girl Who’s Booked & Busy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So you’ve submitted your assignment just before the deadline, took the exam you spent all week studying for, and made it through your after school shift. You get a moment to yourself, until you realize you have to do it all again tomorrow. Technically you don’t have to, but, if you’re an overachiever like myself, you will.

I love being involved in multiple things on and off campus, taking on new opportunities whenever I can. I understand the feeling of constantly wanting to work towards something. But between classes, assignments, extracurriculars, and work, it’s easy to get into the habit of always thinking about the next thing. Even when I have a bit of time to myself, I’m already thinking about what I could be getting ahead on.

With so much happening at once, it’s so easy to let your college years fly by you, living life on autopilot. The routine goes somewhat like this: wake up, snooze the alarm a few times, rush to throw on the first outfit you see, quickly grab a granola bar, and rush out the door. Then have an entire day of class, assignments, club meetings, and events, and finally make it back home to go to bed and do it all over again.

I got tired of this lifestyle, and wanted to start living in the moment rather than waiting for the weekend or the next big event I had coming up. So, how do we actually romanticize life when it feels so boring?

For me personally, I started with being so much more intentional with how I start my day. No more rushed mornings, and instead, I adopted a slow and meaningful morning routine. Simply putting more thought into the parts of my day I used to rush through changed everything. Taking the time out to follow that matcha recipe I saved on TikTok, choosing my outfit the night before to make my mornings stress-free, and curating a playlist for my walk to class all give me something to look forward to and jump out of bed for. I’ve slowly incorporated small habits like these that make even my busiest days feel so personalized to who I am, and make me feel like I’m living my life, not just existing in it. Here are a few more ways I’ve come up with to make everyday feel worthwhile:

Start your morning with something to look forward to.

This looks different for everyone. When you know you have time to do your favorite things in the morning, it makes getting out of bed a lot less dreadful.

Whether that be playing your favorite music while doing your skincare, making your iced coffee in your favorite glass, lighting a candle, or simply just soaking in the sunlight, take some time to do the things you enjoy doing, before rushing to satisfy everyone else’s needs.

Wear that outfit you’ve been saving on Pinterest.

I know you have your fall outfit inspo saved, looking at the girl in the picture wearing it, and thinking to yourself, It’s so cute, but where would I even wear that? Right now. Everyday is an opportunity to express your personal style, and make yourself feel your best. A regular day of classes is just enough of a good occasion to wear your favorite outfits.

Remember, dressing cute doesn’t have to mean dressing up. It’s all about looking put together. A matching sweat set with a slick back will do it. The point is to wear something that makes you feel confident, and feel good as you move throughout your day.

Take yourself on a study date.

Why are we waiting until a friend happens to have the same schedule as us? Take your next assignment or study session to that cute cafe you saw online. There are plenty of cafes in the city of Boston, which are perfect for getting work done. Put on a cute outfit, bring your laptop, IPad, notebook, color-coordinated notes, and whatever else you use to study. Order a seasonal coffee, find a seat with good lighting, and lock in.

I love having a little outing to look forward to, and sometimes a change of scenery is what gets the brain working. You’re already setting time aside to study, might as well do it in a setting you enjoy being in.

You don’t need to buy a whole new collection of things to romanticize your life. Wear the outfits you already love, use the glass sitting in your cabinet, and finally try that recipe you saved. Give yourself a reason to look forward to an ordinary Tuesday.

The deadlines will still be there, and there will always be something you could get ahead on. As an overachiever, I’m learning that having a little time to myself doesn’t mean I need to fill it with more work. I can care about my goals and still take my time playing barista while making my matcha in the morning.

I want to look back on college and remember more than how much I accomplished. I want to remember the routines I loved, my favorite café, and the songs I played on my walk to class. We put so much thought into the lives we’re working toward. The days we spend getting there deserve some of that attention, too.