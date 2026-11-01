You Can Be Ambitious & Still Enjoy Your Twenties

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever felt like you are trying to live two lives at once? One, where you are so focused on building your future, and another where you just want to enjoy being young, spend time with your friends, and just make memories along the way. Well being twenty has taught me that balancing responsibilities and enjoying life isn’t always easy. Between working a full-time job and being a full-time student, my schedule can get really busy. There are days where work and school take up most of my time, but I still want to make room for the people and the experiences that make my life exciting. I have come to realize that I don’t want to spend all my time working towards my future and forget to enjoy the present. I know I’m not the only person who feels this way. In your twenties, it can feel like there is so much pressure to figure out your future, reach your goals, and make the most of your time. I have learned that finding balance doesn’t mean having every hour planned perfectly, sometimes it means making the effort to prioritize the people and experiences that matter to you. Through my own experience, I’ve learned that being ambitious and enjoying life can happen at the same time.

Planning a schedule

When planning my time with my friends and family, or making room for other things I enjoy, I start by looking at what my schedule will be that week. As a full-time student, I attend classes at least two days a week, usually for half the day. On the other days I’m not in class, I’m often working. My work requires me to be there every morning at ten. Reading this, you might be wondering “woah, when does she have time for herself?” The truth is my schedule isn’t always as packed as it might be. I have days off as well. I look at when my work shift ends and compare my availability with my friends’ schedules to find when we can get together. A professor once told me “time management is key,” and I have found it to be true. It is easy to worry that you won’t have time to do the things you enjoy. However, with some planning, you may be able to find times for them without neglecting your responsibilities. Of course, balancing everything isn’t always going to be easy. Some weeks, school, work, and assignments take up most of my time. Other weeks, I have more flexibility to make plans and enjoy the things I love.

Making time for friends

Although work and school take up a big part of my life, making time for my friends is just as important to me. I believe that having goals and working hard shouldn’t mean putting your social life on hold. All it takes is looking at my schedule and finding an evening or afternoon when I’m free to go out for dinner or lunch and spend time with people I care about. Spending time with my friends is something I look forward to, especially after a stressful week of work and school. It gives me a chance to relax, catch up with them, and enjoy being in the present without worrying about responsibilities for a little while.

I believe that having quality time is important because it helps friendships grow stronger and allows us to stay connected even when life gets busy. One way my friends and I make time for each other is by having “girls’ dinner” twice a month. We get together to catch up on what is happening in our lives, share food, and play games. Even though it seems like a simple plan, these nights give us something to look forward to and remind me that maintaining friendships doesn’t always require big plans or expensive outings. Sometimes, the best memories come from spending time together in the simplest ways.

Making room for trips and experiences

Aside from making time for my friends, I also try to make room for trips and new experiences. Since I have work and school responsibilities, I usually request time off at least two weeks in advance. If needed, I look for coworkers who can cover my shifts and let my managers know ahead of time. Once my time is arranged, I look at my schedule with my friends, plan our trip, and book my flights. Discovering new places with my friends gives us something exciting to look forward to. We get to take pictures, explore somewhere new, and step away from our usual routines. Being surrounded by nature and experiencing life outside of work and school gives me a sense of peace and reminds me to enjoy the present.

What I am learning about balance

Learning to balance my life with work, school, and hobbies has taught me that reaching my goals takes time and patience. I have come to realize that I don’t have to accomplish everything at once, and that being productive doesn’t mean I have to give up the things I enjoy. There are weeks when I have to focus more on assignments or work, and other times when I have more flexibility in my schedule. I am learning to be adaptable instead of expecting every week to go according to plan. At twenty, I know I still have a lot of responsibilities, but I am proud of how I am learning to organize my time and become more independent.

Being twenty and balancing work, school, and my personal life has taught me that being ambitious doesn’t mean I have to give up the things I enjoy. Although my schedule can get busy, I still make an effort to spend time with my friends, and experience new things. I’ve learned that with time management and planning ahead, I can stay on top of my responsibilities while making room for the experiences that make my twenties exciting. I may not always have everything figured out, but I’m learning that I can work towards my future while still enjoying where I am in life right now.