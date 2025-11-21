Writer’s Block: Why It Happens & What To Do When It Does

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think most people, especially college students, have faced writer’s block at some point in their lives. When you set up your writing space and open your document, you cannot think of what to write. It’s as if your mind goes completely blank. You stare and think, and eventually, decide it’s not the right moment. It’s a familiar feeling, one that feels just overall inconvenient and at times frustrating, particularly when you wish to be productive. Since it’s a challenge I’m currently facing myself, I decided to explore it more deeply. I thought, Why not learn more about it? Specifically, why does writer’s block happen, and what can be done to combat it?

Despite how random it seems to happen, writer’s block has very real underlying causes. It occurs for a number of reasons, and you can find that more than one can apply at once.

One common cause is distraction. Things like loud noises, notifications, and writing while multitasking are all examples. It’s very difficult to get into the rhythm of writing when other things are happening all around, splitting up your attention. However, even in quiet, completely distraction-free environments, writer’s block can still inhibit your flow of writing.

Another major contributor, falling very close to distraction, is stress. There are two ways I believe stress plays a part. The first way, linked to distraction, is just stress from other sources. There can be many things due at once, exams, events, and commitments that demand your attention, leading you to find yourself worried about multiple things when you are trying to focus on one task at hand.

Another way stress plays a part is in stressing about the writing itself. A certain assignment can be worth a lot of points or be crucial for a certain opportunity (such as an application to a school, or job, or an internship), and lead to a lot of pressure, so much so that you may not even know where to begin. This can also be viewed as perfectionism, wanting a piece to be perfect, which can lead to overthinking and critiquing every choice you make.

For many, writer’s block is truly just a lack of inspiration. Sometimes I find the hardest part of writing is not the writing itself but deciding on what to write, especially when full creative freedom is granted. The blank page can seem daunting. Another common cause is a lack of motivation. It’s easy to fall into a burnt-out state and lose motivation, usually when things get overwhelming.

Fortunately, writer’s block is not a permanent obstruction, and there are strategies to help. One strategy, although it seems contradictory, is stepping away. Taking a break, even if the document has only been created, is sometimes the best way to fight writer’s block. It allows you to come back with a new perspective. When you already have a draft and come back to it, I like to think of it as starting a painting and then coming back to it with “blind eyes,” where you can see what you have done well, and what your next steps should be.

If you can’t step away, you could consider changing environments. Sometimes simply changing the space you’re in can spark ideas. Another idea is to do something else besides writing or other tasks. Instead, do something productive that sparks creativity, such as reading, drawing, or listening to music. When all else fails, you can always just freely write anything that comes to mind. It doesn’t even need to be related to what your final topic is, or what your prompt is; just freely writing anything without worrying about punctuation, grammar, or even coherence can help you overcome writer’s block.

Overall, writer’s block isn’t a sign of slacking or failure; it doesn’t mean you lack creativity or drive. It’s something that many people face, and it’s a very common part of the writing process. What’s important is identifying what may be causing it and then taking steps to overcome it.