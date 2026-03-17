Ways to Beat the Snowed-In Slump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With all of the snow that just fell in the Northeast, there is nothing I want to do more than cozy up under the blankets and avoid schoolwork. Especially with classes cancelling for snow or jobs closing for the day, the need to be productive is basically non-existent. As a way to combat this, here are four things I do to stay productive in this dreary weather.

No. 1: Clean

The way I like to get into a productive mood is with a clean space. The semester stress often makes me neglect small cleaning tasks like folding laundry or reorganizing my desk. Starting my study session with a clean space not only helps me remove any distractions from my space, but also physically gives me space to set out all of my materials for my coursework. These past snow days gave me so much free time to catch up on laundry and clean my desk space and bedroom, allowing me to sit down and do all of my work that was due after the snow. Now I can sit at my desk with my books and notes to get work done without any stray papers that I need to put away or sweaters that need to be hung up in my closet.

No. 2: Lists

Sitting down and opening Canvas, all I see is due date after due date. Seeing all the assignments from every class, all clustered together, doesn’t help me figure out what I need to do for each task. I like to make a to-do list with each assignment and a few small bullet points of requirements or class notes. Having a list where I can check off a task when it is done gives me a small sense of gratification, knowing I am making progress on all of the work I have to do. Setting up the list by due date or class helps me streamline what I need to know for my assignments, instead of being distracted by the extra announcements and posts on Canvas.

No. 3: Brain Breaks

So, now that I can start my work and have organized what I need to do into a manageable list, the idea of sitting down for hours on end to do coursework makes me feel like I am climbing a mountain. To combat this, I like to add breaks for myself while doing my work. I start an assignment, working on it until I get to a reasonable stopping point. Then, I close my laptop or my notebook and go get a snack or text my friends to turn off my brain for a few minutes. These breaks give me a moment to reset and recollect all of my thoughts to approach my assignments.

No. 4: Make it Fun

Finally, the best way I get myself to be productive is to make it fun. Staring at a screen or a lined piece of paper for hours on end can get very boring, very fast. Making it fun by turning studying into a game or turning writing a paper into a lecture night for my friends are some ways I can entertain myself while doing work. Another thing I do is map out my assignment on a whiteboard. Adding color and drawings helps make assignments more interesting to do for me.

While the snow and the cold can make doing schoolwork seem impossible, using these strategies, I keep my productivity up, which has made a huge difference for me as a student. These are some ways I beat that snowed-in slump the past couple of frosty weeks.