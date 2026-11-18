This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I want to be great, or nothing.”

It’s a line Amy March said in Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, and for some reason, it’s always stuck with me. Maybe it’s because I’ve felt that way for as long as I can remember. I’ve always wanted to succeed, accomplish something meaningful, and make something of myself. Being successful has felt like more than just a goal; it’s felt like something I owe myself and, in many ways, the people who helped me get here.

As a first-generation college student, that pressure can sometimes feel a little heavier. Being the daughter of immigrants adds another layer to it. When you grow up watching your parents work hard and make sacrifices to give you opportunities they might not have had themselves, it’s easy to feel like you have to make every single one of those sacrifices worth it. You want to make them proud. You want to show them that their hard work meant something. Sometimes, however, you become so focused on achieving that you forget to ask yourself whether you’re actually okay.

With midterms behind us and the end of the semester slowly approaching, I think a lot of us are feeling that pressure. Between assignments, exams, extracurriculars, jobs, and trying to maintain some kind of social life, it can feel like there’s always something else to do. Personally, the past few weeks have been a reminder of just how easy it is to overwork yourself by staying up late, sacrificing sleep, and convincing yourself that you can rest once everything is done. Except there’s almost always something else waiting around the corner.

I think one of the hardest parts about being so determined to succeed is that sometimes nothing feels like enough. You get a good grade, but immediately start thinking about the next assignment. You finish one deadline, only to worry about the five others coming up. Even when you accomplish something, you barely give yourself time to appreciate it before moving on to the next thing. And while ambition is a good thing, there’s a difference between wanting to succeed and feeling like you’re not allowed to do anything less than succeed. We can become so afraid of falling behind or disappointing the people who believe in us that we forget we’re human, too.

As the semester starts winding down, I want to remind myself and anyone else who might need to hear it to take a moment and recognize how far we’ve come. Think about the beginning of the semester. Think about everything you’ve managed to get through, the things you’ve learned, and even the moments when you wanted to give up but kept going anyway. Those things count, too. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to be great. I still want that for myself, and I probably always will. But I’m slowly learning that being great shouldn’t have to mean sacrificing my sleep, happiness, or well-being along the way.

So, if you’ve been pushing yourself a little too hard lately, consider this your reminder to take a breath. Get some sleep, give yourself a break, and be proud of the little things. You’re allowed to slow down. You’re allowed to rest. And most importantly, you’re allowed to be proud of yourself before you’ve reached the finish line.