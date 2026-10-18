The Perfect Fall Night In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always loved the colder months. Not sure if it’s because I’m from up north or being born in the winter but safe to say, it’s my favorite time of the year when it’s nice and chilly out. I’ve always loved winter and that will never change, but this year has been the first year that fall has really appealed to me. Not only the amazing fashion but the food, leaves changing, and weather shifting. Dare I say, I love fall now? The vibes of fall have been reeling me in and I am completely okay with it.This is the time to get cozy and no, it is not too early! I need to get myself acclimated as soon as possible because living in Boston when it gets cold is not for the weak. Which makes me extra qualified as well on how to have a cozy, fall night in. Whether it’s a day off or the second half of your day after work or school, this works for anyone.

Step 1:

The first thing to do is take the day off. Whether that’s by a shower or bath, you want to signal to your brain and body that you are now entering this state of relaxation. If you have it or pre-planned a similar night, to make it more fall and fun, use a fall scented candle, hair product, skincare, etc. to really get into the fall mood. And also, those warm spiced smells just add to the comfort level of the night and feelings of warmth on the inside too, which is needed, given the colder weather approaching soon. Post getting clean, this is the time to break out a matching set pajama (bonus points if it’s fall themed or colored). I personally prefer pajamas to be long-sleeved and a long pant on a night like this to be extra comfortable but of course, this night is up to you to tweak to your own preferences.

Step 2:

Next on the list is food. Whether you are ordering in or cooking, it’s going to be your favorite dish. It doesn’t have to be related to fall but I do highly recommend a warm, filling meal. Think soups, chilis, pastas, etc. I just recently tried a ramen restaurant in Boston and I will be back the second it gets 10 degrees colder. And of course, you’ll need a sweet treat. Being that fall baking is back and apples are in season, I am making something in that criteria. But if you ever wanted to get into baking and/or cooking for yourself, I would say the best way to start is picking a recipe online. Whether through a website, social media, or both, because it gives you something to look forward to doing, either alone or with someone else. And it doesn’t have to be overly complicated, because fall baking is overtaking feeds, it’s very easy to find a recipe you’d like to recreate then spend an evening taking care of yourself while potentially trying out a new task or hobby.

Step 3:

The third step on the agenda is to get comfortable and find a good fall movie. My top three movies right now are The Nightmare before Christmas, The Intern, and any Harry Potter movie. The Nightmare Before Christmas I love because it’s a two-for-one: a Halloween and Christmas movie so I can watch it for 4 months straight and it’s extremely nostalgic. It’s good to go back to those childhood movies and memories, my household was a Tim Burton household for sure. And if you aren’t watching the sing-along version, why not? It’s fun! That movie is great and can also double as inspiration for Halloween costumes this year. The Intern might be a confusing choice for this category but hear me out. It’s one of the greatest movies ever with an amazing cast alongside Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. It’s just as nostalgic for me because it was made in 2015 and it brings me back seeing the fashion and the technology. But it’s also set when it’s early fall in New York City so you see some good fall fashion and scenery. It’s a very comforting movie with some comedy, romance, and it truly warms the heart. I have rewatched it way too many times, to be honest. And lastly, Harry Potter movies. I don’t know about anyone else, but Harry Potter was a staple in our house. We had the books and all of the movies on DVD. Living in Florida, we went to Universal Studios so of course, I went on the rides and drank way too much butterbeer as a child (I don’t really think so), so safe to say, I love Harry Potter movies. Any movie is a good one but for a light and comforting night, I’d go to the early movies like the first three. And it’s the 25th anniversary since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone released so it’s extra nostalgic and nice to go back to see where it all started for Harry. Bonus points if you’re doing this fall night in when it’s rainy out, it sets the mood and makes the space dark and warm. I am also not opposed to horror movies either and it will be the 1980s slasher movies and 1990s horror movies because you can’t deny the classics. I’d recommend Halloween II, The Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream, and Seven.

Lastly, just have fun! This can be a night where you’re enjoying your own company or completing this guide with someone else. It’s meant to be an easy going and give yourself a stress free evening while you were already out conquering the day or the week but with a fall twist.