The November Nuzzle – Early Sunsets Keeping You in Bed?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s about that time when the sun starts setting at 4:30 p.m., the mid-semester slump sets in, and the productivity wave disappears. Gloomy mornings and the comfort of a cozy blanket often lead to snoozing and procrastination. The concept of productivity not being related to motivation is strong in theory. In reality, we are only human. How does one strive to stay consistent when instant gratification seems so relaxing? That’s it! It’s in the phrase– Instant Gratification. In other words, when we prioritize instant comfort over long-term progress, disappointment becomes inevitable. To me, motivation is biased toward the weather, it only shows up when the sun shows up. This always makes me lose sight of my goals for a few weeks until my body gets accustomed to the environment. By this time, though, some deadlines have fast approached and suddenly everything is piling up. An overwhelmed, cluttered mind leads to a burn out.

The interplay of sunlight and our body’s innate productivity is fascinating. We run on a circadian rhythm, an internal clock that regulates sleep, alertness, and mood, and when daylight shifts, that rhythm is thrown off, leaving us anxious, tired, and foggy. It’s taken some time to tweak my routine, but I finally feel like I have learned to focus on compounding habits and building consistency rather than relying on motivation. Here are some of the rewarding tips I follow to stay on top:

Manipulate a motivating factor

Spend a little extra time the night before to induce a motivating factor into your next day. It could be a new coffee recipe, or an overnight prepped meal or starting a new show. By creating anticipation, you’re triggering dopamine in the brain’s reward system before the day even starts!

Set a realistic morning routine

It’s not a new concept when I say routine and habits make up your entire mindset. Have 3 things you do every morning without fail. As your body recognises these habits, the motivation to keep going automatically follows up. This tricks your brain into thinking of discipline as a reward which can make you feel accomplished and set the tone right for the rest of the day.

Surround yourself with people

It’s easy to isolate yourself and doomscroll or watch endless youtube videos. It helps when you’re held accountable and this can happen when you move and mingle!

Keep changing locations or subjects

Trying to work around the same place or on the same topic for hours isn’t gonna do the trick. It’s going to get repetitive, monotonous and will definitely cause a mind block. Being intentionally active when you know you’ve hit capacity is vital to keep the creative juices flowing!

Create micro-rewards

Having something to look forward to towards the end of the day keeps things exciting.Think of it as a game where every step you take to complete a task, a point is earned towards a higher goal. The more you acknowledge small wins, the easier it becomes to chase the next one like training your brain to crave progress instead of procrastination.

Now, these are some cheat codes to finish the year off strong. Of course the methods are variable, but the core concept remains constant. Proactively build small habits over time and choose realistic goals rather than flaky ones. All things considered, there are going to be days where none of these tips work, but it’s about perception. You can choose to see it as a setback, or a reset. The sun may set early, but your drive doesn’t have to!