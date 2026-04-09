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U Mass Boston | Culture

The Growth of Women’s Sports: Breaking Records, Barriers, & Biases

Sandra Watson Student Contributor, University of Massachusetts - Boston
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In more recent years, women’s sports have grown from small competitions to global phenomena.
With an uprising in audiences, sponsorships, and media attention, what was once sidelined due to
men’s athletics is now challenging long-held stereotypes about gender and athleticism. This
growth shows how cultural shifts toward gender equality presents opportunities for athletes, fans,
and society.
One major example of the growth of women’s sports is the success of women in the past winter
Olympics. Mainly, the US women’s hockey team, which won gold. Since hockey became an
Olympic sport in 1998, it has helped elevate it’s visibility. Over time, the rivalry between the US
women’s national hockey team and Canada’s has become one of the most exciting matchups in
international sports. When the US Olympic women won gold in 2018, through an intense
shootout victory over Canada, it drew audiences in and sparked a worldwide celebration
throughout the United States. Moments like this go to show how women’s sports are reaching
larger audiences through their achievements. Through Olympic success over the years, there has
been an incline in youth participation and has encouraged more people to invest in the women’s
leagues.
As women’s sports are becoming more visible, this also means that they are becoming
part of the political and cultural conversations. Political figures, including Donald Trump, have
made comments or become involved in debates about sports issues such as gender equity. These
controversies bring attention to women’s sports. Political discussions highlight how influential
women’s athletics have become in society. Issues like funding, equality, and representation are
increasingly discussed in both sports media and political arenas. You may be thinking, why does
this matter? The combination of historic achievements, like Olympic gold medals, and national debates about sports policies shows how women’s athletics are becoming more central to global
culture. As media coverage and fan interest continue to grow, women’s sports are likely to gain
even more influence in the future.
The growth of women’s sports is no longer just a trend, but a cultural shift. It shows that
female athletes can captivate the attention of global audiences and inspire future generations. At
the same time, public and global attention, such as the controversies with Trump, goes to
show that women’s sports are influencing broader conversations about equality and
representation. As media coverage and fan engagement continue to rise, women’s athletics will
keep breaking barriers, on the ice, field, and in every area. The message is clear: women’s sports
are not just games—they are powerful symbols of progress, determination, and change.

Sandra Watson

U Mass Boston '27

I am a passionate and motivated individual with a background in education and athletics. Throughout my academic journey, I have dedicated myself to building skills that prepare me for both professional and personal growth. My experience working as a tennis counselor has been especially rewarding, as it allowed me to combine my love for the sport with teaching and mentoring others. Guiding young players on and off the court has strengthened my leadership abilities, while also reminding me of the importance of patience, encouragement, and teamwork. These experiences continue to shape my goals for the future, as I aspire to make a meaningful impact in both education and athletics.

Outside of my professional and educational endeavors, tennis has remained a central passion in my life. The sport has not only been a source of competition and discipline but also a way to build community and lifelong friendships. Alongside tennis, I have developed a strong interest in photography. I enjoy capturing meaningful moments, whether it is a breathtaking landscape, the energy of a match, or candid moments with friends and family. Photography allows me to express creativity while also preserving memories that reflect my values and passions.

Beyond sports and photography, I have always found joy in the outdoors. Whether it is spending time at the beach, hiking, or simply exploring new places, I enjoy the balance and peace that comes from being in nature. The ocean in particular has always been a place of comfort and inspiration for me. These personal interests help me stay grounded, motivated, and connected to the world around me. Together, my love for teaching, tennis, photography, and the outdoors continues to guide me in pursuing a life that blends passion with purpose.